Rihanna wins hearts as she invites paparazzi to pose with her at Mumbai event: ‘Just Queen things’. Watch

On Friday, Rihanna graced the red carpet at a Mumbai event, looking stunning in a sleek black ensemble. The singer posed for the paparazzi, blushing and smiling as they enthusiastically called out her name. In a heartwarming moment, one of the photographers asked if he could take a picture with her, and Rihanna happily obliged, even inviting him onto the red carpet.

On April 24, global pop sensation Rihanna arrived in India, turning heads as she landed in Mumbai for the launch event of Fenty Beauty. A video from the event has now surfaced online, showing her clicking pictures with the paparazzi. Fans can’t stop praising her humble and kind nature.

She was then seen wrapping an arm around the paparazzo’s shoulder as they clicked a photo together. As the picture was taken, more photographers rushed forward hoping for the same moment, leaving Rihanna laughing. The clip quickly went viral online, with fans praising her warm and gracious interaction with the paparazzi.

One fan commented, "Queen things." Another wrote, "Sweet respect for her." Another fan said, "Even Bollywood artists won’t do this with paps." Another comment read, "Rihanna is so kind, none of the Indian celebrities would ever do this with a commoner." Another user wrote, "I really like this—people don’t judge others by their work, not just celebs but normal people too." Another commented, "She’s so humble and lovely, the guy became shy."

Titled Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli, the event marked the inauguration of her beauty line’s latest launch, spotlighting its range of inclusive shades and products. Isha Ambani also attended the event, and the two were seen posing together on the red carpet.

When Rihanna visited India before This is not Rihanna’s first trip to India. In 2024, she lit up Jamnagar with a stunning performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. She performed some of her biggest hits, including Rude Boy, Pour It Up, Diamonds, and Wild Things. After her performance, she was seen vibing to the DJ mix. During her visit, Rihanna was also seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan to his iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya and with Janhvi Kapoor to Zingat. Her videos quickly went viral.

She later spoke about her India visit on Instagram Live and said, "I had the best time in India. I only have two days. The only reason I am leaving India is that my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back."