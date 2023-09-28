RM wishes 'great Chuseok' to fans by sharing shirtless workout video, BTS ARMY asks: How am I gonna act sane after this?

BTS leader RM left his fans in shock as he posted his shirtless video to wish them on Chuseok. Taking to Weverse on Thursday, RM shared a brief clip as he worked out at a gym. (Also Read | BTS' agency to share RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's military enlistment plans) BTS: RM shared a video on Weverse.

RM shares his shirtless video

In the video, RM aka Kim Namjoon had his back to the camera. He wore black shorts as he lifted weights. Sharing the clip, he wrote, as shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @BTStranslation_, "Have a great Chuseok everyone I'll also (go for) working out with fun..."

BTS fans react to Namjoon's clip

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Like sir chill! I don’t think my health insurance will cover this!" A tweet read, "I want to remind Tae all men do is lie, chapter 2 isn’t about being naked and being shirtless." "A thirst trap for Chuseok. Really Namjoonie?" asked a fan. Another comment read, "Who wishes Chuseok like this???"

A person wrote, "Babe chose violence and Tahyung regrets saying what he said about ch2 every day." "Sirrrrrr???????? I have to go out now how am I gonna act sane after I see this??????" said a fan. "I feel so stupid right now...like I am in public and I couldn't control my expressions so I am smiling wide.....wildly.......and my brain..processing the sounds by caption....like bro chill," read another comment.

RM visited home

On Wednesday, RM shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram as he visited his home. The BTS rapper was seen posing for a mirror selfie, riding his bicycle, enjoying the sunset and playing piano. He also read a book and spent time with his cat. Sharing the post, RM captioned it, "Such a long season."

RM made a donation

Recently, RM donated 100 million won to the Korean Society of Forensic Science, which shows his commitment to supporting education and expertise in this field. The Korean Society of Forensic Science presented him with a plaque of appreciation and named him an honorary member of the Korean Forensic Society.

RM will enlist for military this year

A few days ago, HYBE said, as cited by Koreaboo, that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook will enlist for the military this year. As per the report, HYBE said, “All of BTS have completed their second contract renewals. The members who are currently serving in the military (Suga, J-Hope, Jin) will complete their military service in 2025, and their new contracts will begin then. We will announce the enlistment plans for the remaining BTS members in sequential order within this year."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON