Rob Stewart reflects on painful divorce from Rachel Hunter: ‘Left me because she was…’

Rob Stewart revisited his past relationships while he is currently happily married to Penny Lancaster. During an interview with The Times on Friday, June 27, he opened up about his first meeting with Lancaster at a bar shortly after he separated from his then-wife, Rachel Hunter. While the music icon considered himself “very lucky” to “walk out of one marriage into next”, he revealed that his split from his previous wife was not that easy. Rob Stewart discussed his past relationships during a recent interview, reflecting on his difficult divorce from Rachel Hunter. ((Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE, rachelhunterx)

Rob Stewart reveals break-up from Hunter ‘tore him into shreds’

Shortly after Stewart’s divorce from Hunter in 1999, Stewart found Lancaster. He recalled their meet-cute: "She came up and asked for my autograph, so I said, ‘Do you like dancing?’ She was an incredible dancer, gorgeous, 6ft 4in heels, ai-yi-yi."

However, it was not easy to part ways with Hunter for him. He shared with the media outlet, “There were six months between Rachel and Penny because my bass player, who had Penny’s number, wouldn’t give it to me. He said, ‘All you’re going to do now is shag around.’ And he was right: I had a splendid time in those six months.”

Stewart continued, “Rachel left me because she was too young — my sister said I should never have married her in the first place — but it tore me to shreds.”

According to The Mirror, Stewart was 45 and Hunter was 21 when they tied the knot, which ultimately played a key role in their fallout. Following their official divorce in 2006, Lancaster and the singer got married in 2007.

Stewart says Lancaster’s ‘everything’

During an interview with The Times, Stewart shared, “Now I’m with Penny and she’s got everything I could possibly want.” In a previous interview with People magazine in 2021, he revealed that his current wife had ultimately “mended my heart in more ways than one."

The 80-year-old added, “It's a perfect relationship. I always tell the girls in my band and my daughters, 'A woman has so much living to do.' It's your life! Forget men.”

Stewart’s first marriage was to Alana Stewart from 1979 to 1984.