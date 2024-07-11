Roger Federer is in his ‘Swiftie era’; takes a selfie with Taylor Swift backstage at her Eras Tour concert in Zurich

Roger Federer is officially in his Swiftie era! The retired Tennis legend not only attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Zurich, Switzerland but also snapped a selfie with her backstage. Taking to his Instagram, Roger shared the selfie after the concert. (Also read: Travis Kelce moved to tears by Taylor Swift's surprise song; Brittany Mahomes offers comfort) Roger Federer and Taylor Swift were all smiles in a selfie together.

Roger Federer and Taylor Swift take a selfie

Taylor and Roger smiled in the selfie, while Roger put it succinctly in the caption, “In my Swiftie era (butterfly, red heart, snake, and clock emoticons).” The selfie seems to have been taken after the show, at the backstage era, as Federer was spotted wearing a VIP pass around his neck and Swift was dressed in the glittering blue bodysuit from the show.

Roger attended the concert with his wife, Mirka, and their four kids; twin girls Myla and Charlene, and twin boys Leo and Lenny. Fan pages of the tennis pro also shared a few pictures from the concert. In one, Roger was seen wearing a bunch of friendship bracelets, which had the names of some of the songs of the singer inscribed in it, including Anti-Hero and Champagne Problems. He also shared a picture with Roman Josi. A fan also took a picture of Roger accepting friendship bracelets from fans at the concert.

More details

Did you know that Roger had been planning to attend Taylor Swift's concert and meet her for a few years now? In an interview with People after his retirement in 2022, Roger had said, “We went to a lot of concerts last year. I didn't sing, I just played a little shaker thing. But we also saw [Bruce] Springsteen twice, and Elton John. This summer Taylor Swift is coming to Switzerland so of course we'll go to that, and ACDC too.”

A documentary on Roger Federer, and his decision to retire, titled Twelve Final Days, was recently released on Prime Video.