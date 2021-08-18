Run BTS episode 147: Suga steals the show with his dumb charades, cameraman gets trapped in jail

The three-part Joseon Dynasty era-based Run BTS episodes culminated on a high note as BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook finally learned the identity of the thieves in Run BTS episode 147. Spoilers ahead.

The new episode, aired on Tuesday, featured the members discovering that Suga and Jin were the thieves who stole the ARMY headstone. However, the big reveal was nothing short of a chaotic comedy show, straight out of a Charlie Chaplin movie.

After locating all the clues, BTS members came together to nominate a person who they think could be the thief. They unanimously chose Suga. The rapper was asked to step aside from the group and sit without uttering a word. As the members tried to decode the identity of the second thief, Suga kept throwing them off by suggesting it was Jungkook, with his dumb charades.

The group was asked to pick four members that they think are innocent. While Jimin was sure that he, RM and J-Hope are innocent, he couldn't trust V and Jungkook. The group were sure that Jin could be another thief.

However, the trio had the task of picking one more innocent member and they juggled between Jungkook and V, causing chaos. The members first chose Jungkook, leaving V arguing to prove his innocence. They then switched teams and put Jungkook under the scanner while taking V into the group. Just as they were about to announce themselves as innocent, Jimin stopped the group and the debate between picking V and Jungkook was reignited. After a lot of back and forth, RM, J-Hope and Jimin picked Jungook.

The group was finally informed that there were only two thieves -- Suga and Jin -- while V was innocent. The singer faked a fight with Jimin. The thieves were then punished with a whack. While Jungkook smacked Suga, V smacked Jin.

Check out a few fan reactions to the Run BTS episode 147:

BTS fan impressed by Suga in Run BTS episode 147.

BTS fan in splits after Run BTS episode 147.

Fan reacts to BTS leader RM in Run BTS episode 147.

BTS singer Jimin squeezes through the bars.

Fan reacts to BTS singer Jungkook being tricked by Run BTS team.

Amid this chaos, the episode reminded fans of how difficult it is to be a cameraman on Run BTS. During BTS' hunt for the ARMY headstone, they came across a makeshift jail that they were supposed to raid to find the final headstone. With a key in their hands, the members tried to open the lock but accidentally broke the key, leaving the cameraman trapped inside. Although the members expressed their concern, it took some time for the camera person to be released.

Cameraman of Run BTS episode 147 trapped in jail.

Run BTS returned with the three parts after a month's break. The variety show had taken a break for they were busy with the promotional activities of their songs, Butter and Permission to Dance.