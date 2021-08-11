Run BTS episode 146: Suga pretends to be mannequin, Jungkook effortlessly carries Jin

Although BTS fans have to wait for yet another Run BTS episode to learn the identity of the thief (or thieves), the members have ensured that the wait would be worth it. Run BTS episode 146 premiered on Tuesday evening and it carried forward the events that unfolded in Run BTS episode 145.

In the previous episode, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were transported to the Joseon Dynasty era. They were tasked to hunt the ARMY headstone and identify the spy among them who broke it in the first place.

In the new episode, BTS members found the headstone and were then tasked to identify the traitor(s) among them. Through the episode, they hunted for clues and decoded the mysterious answers they received. So far, most members have been suspecting V as the spy. However, Jimin was also briefly convinced that Suga was the spy.

Amid these developments, fans couldn't help but laugh when they noticed Suga pretending to be a mannequin to hide from the guards. In his hunt for clues, the rapper ends up in a jail set-up in which life-like mannequins were placed. Upon noticing the guards, Suga tried to deceive the guards by blending in as a mannequin. Though his trick worked, fans were left in splits.

pls this us so cute yoongi pretending to be a mannequin and the way he's smiling when the royal army saw him i love this run bts ep today 🥺😭#runbtsep146 #RUNBTS pic.twitter.com/6S3leuggj2 — jeya⁷ 🌟 ᴾᵀᴰ (@sunnyztaee) August 10, 2021

On the other hand, fans were left stunned by Jungkook's strength. In one part of the episode, Jin suggests that Jungkook carry him on his shoulder to search for clues on the rooftop of a hut. The Still With You singer instantly complied, lifting Jin on his shoulder with ease. The sight left fans in awe.

It’s the way that jungkook lifted Jin for me without hesitation like jungkook must be really strong to be lifting people just like that … #runbtsep146 #RUNBTS pic.twitter.com/L59n9UFzM9 — ᴮᴱJess (@MiSolHobii) August 10, 2021





However, at many points in the episode, BTS fans also felt their thoughts echoed, courtesy of the editors. In one of the scenes of Run BTS episode 146, V took a break from the hunt to pet a cat. During the petting session, the editors sneaked in the caption, "I'm jealous of the cat," exposing many BTS fans' thoughts.

At another point, a tired Jungkook couldn't locate a scarf he was assigned to find. The editors channelled fan reactions and wrote, "ARMY: I want to find it and give it to him on his hand." The episode also featured a scene in which Jin was asked to stare at the camera without blinking for 30 seconds. Playing out the scene, the editors inserted the line, "Get ready to print the screen," leaving fans in splits.

The Run BTS editors be clowning and exposing us 😂😂😂#Runbtsep146 pic.twitter.com/DK2ObZs5Hy — Nuneno⁷🐨🐻🐱🐿️🐥🐯🐰 (@imeowyoongles) August 10, 2021

Here are a few other highlights from the episode:

Run BTS returned last week after a month-long hiatus. The variety show had taken a break as BTS members were busy promoting their new song Permission to Dance.