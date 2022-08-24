Run BTS: Jimin reveals he wants to try pole dancing, V gets shy while trying to talk to ARMY. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook travelled around Seoul as they took part in the variety show, Run BTS' Special Episode - Telepathy Part 2. In the latest episode on Tuesday, the members were taken separately to begin their Telepathy game. For round one, they had to find each other's location. RM, Jin, Jimin, and V met at their first dorm; Suga went to the Han River; J-Hope went to Olympic Stadium and Jungkook went to Lotte World. (Also Read | Run BTS teaser: J-Hope says BTS is 'one in body and soul')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the episode, the members took a trip down memory lane as they visited their dorms, spoke about eating icecreams, visiting a particular restaurant and taking walks near their dorm. They also recalled the famous dumpling incident (involving a heated argument between Jimin and V) and the banana incident (when Jungkook noticed fruits disappearing from the fruit basket ARMY gave him. At that time, Jungkook argued saying it was his and J-Hope got angry, threw a banana at him and said, 'You eat it all').

While taking a walk near their dorm, RM recalled how the members walked on the street every day during the initial days of their career. He also said how he and V got caught while having ice cream. Recalling the exact spot, RM said, “I got caught exactly around here. I took the ice cream cone and stuffed it in my pocket. He (the person) asked where we were going, so we just said, 'Back to our dorm'. In the end, the ice cream melted in my pocket, but I didn't want to waste it. So I took it off and ate it again.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While RM and Jimin took a walk, Jin and V feasted on Jajangmyeon (Korean noodle dish). Suga sat in his car outside the restaurant that the members frequented earlier. The members tried to figure out each other's locations as they travelled in their cars around the city. By round two, Jungkook joined RM, Jin, Jimin, and V. Suga also met J-Hope near their old dorm and screamed 'my friend' from his car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the members met at the Jamwon Han River Park and hugged each other. For a few moments, they forgot about filming and huddled together asking each other where they first went. The crew had to interrupt asking them to face the camera.

In the last round, the members were given the keyword, ARMY. Though they were together, they could not discuss which place they would go to separately. RM kept hinting to J-Hope, "We can go back to a place we've been already." He suggested the Olympic Stadium. All the members were seen heading to the venue except V who chose the first showcase venue of BTS. He said, "I'll ask ARMY if it should be the first concert or first showcase." However, he got shy and couldn't ask anyone despite making several attempts in Garosu-gil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video ended with all of them meeting for lunch during which the members discussed on what to do next. RM suggested 'getting middle-aged men from just around neighbourhood and playing 7-7 volleyball'. Jungkook suggested they learn Sepak takraw, a game, Jin asked about farming, and Suga came up with the idea of racing. Jimin said, " I want to try pole dancing too." RM added, "That suits you though." The video ended with V goofily saying, "Run BTS will continue running."