Saira Banu reveals why she ‘wanted to take a break from AR Rahman’, calls him 'gem of a person’

Saira Banu, who recently announced her separation from her husband-music composer AR Rahman, shared that she has been "physically unwell for the last couple of months" and so she "wanted to take a break from AR." In a voice note, Saira Banu asked people not to tarnish his name. She also called AR Rahman “a gem of a person, the best man in the world”. (Also Read | AR Rahman sends ‘notice to all slanderers’ amid divorce controversy: ‘Remove objectionable content within next hour’) AR Rahman with wife Saira Banu in happier times.

Here's why Saira Banu wanted a break from AR Rahman

In the audio clip, she said, "This is Saira Rahman here. I'm currently in Bombay. I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world."

She also added, "Yes, it's it's just because of, my health issues I had to leave Chennai because I knew if I'm not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Sarah is. And I've come here to Bombay. I'm going ahead with my treatment, and this wouldn't have been possible with AR's busy schedule in Chennai, and I didn't want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him."

Saira Banu showers praise on AR Rahman

"But he's an amazing human being. And all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. He is not linked with, I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless. And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment, not announced officially anything yet," further said Saira.

"I'll be coming back to Chennai soon, but I have to complete my treatment and then come. Okay? So, I request you to kindly stop tarnishing his name, which is absolutely rubbish. And, like I said, he's a gem of a person. Thank you," concluded her voice note.

About AR Rahman and Saira

AR Rahman and Saira, a few days ago, made the announcement to separate after nearly three decades of marriage. The news was shared through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah.

The composer, too, shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans. Rahman and Banu tied the knot in 1995 and share three children-- daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.