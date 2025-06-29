Aditya Narayan wants Diljit Dosanjh 'to make amends' for casting Hania in Sardaar Ji 3: 'There's a limit to tolerance'

ALT HL--Sardaar Ji 3 row: Aditya Narayan advises Diljit Dosanjh 'to make amends', says 'there's limit to tolerance' Actor-singer Aditya Narayan has joined in on the ongoing criticism of Diljit Dosanjh for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his new film Sardaar Ji 3. Speaking with News18, Aditya reiterated that India always comes first and had he been in Diljit's shoes, he would have put the nation first. He also advised Diljit to 'make amends', adding that although India has always been hospitable, "but there is a limit to tolerance". Aditya Narayan shared his opinion about Hania Aamir, Sardaar Ji 3 and Diljit Dosanjh.

Aditya Narayan weighs in on Sardaar Ji 3 row, casting of Hania Aamir

Aditya Narayan said that when Hania was cast in the film, then relations between India and Pakistan weren't strained so much. He said, “Jab iski casting hui hogi toh relations itne strained nahi the (When her casting was done, relations wasn't strained to this extent). But if you see, the relations were never good anyway. It’s murky waters, but definitely, it’s always India first. This is my motherland. This is my country. I would put my country first. I don’t expect anybody to do anything. I don’t have anything to say about their actions. But if it were me, I would put my nation first, and so would every Indian."

Aditya has an advice for Diljit Dosanjh

He also shared an advice for Diljit. Aditya added, “Make amends, that’s all. It’s a very sensitive topic, and everything gets trolled on the internet, but this is what I believe. We have always been hospitable and collaborative. We still are. Love will always be our message, but there is a limit to tolerance."

Diljit-Sardaar Ji 3 row, India-Pak tensions

Diljit has been facing flak from celebrities as well as fans in India over casting Hania in his film against the backdrop of continuing tensions between India and Pakistan. The tensions between the two nations escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22. India then carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, during which air strikes were carried out on terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Following that, the social media accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Hania, were banned in India. Many Indian celebriries incluidng Javed Akhtar, Mika Singh among otehrs have weighed in on the ongoing row.

The film stars Diljit, Hania, Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi among others. Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 was released overseas on June 27.