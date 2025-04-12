Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accuser changes claims in new lawsuit, drops mention of Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The controversy surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took a fresh turn this week. A few days ago, it was revealed that the disgraced media mogul was facing an expanded federal indictment when he was charged with five criminal counts including racketeering and sex trafficking. Manzaro Joseph has changed his lawsuit on Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Now, as per a new TMZ report, it has been revealed that one of the accusers Manzaro Joseph has amended claims on the lawsuit, removing the names of Beyoncé and Jay-Z from the lawsuit. (Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ex-partner Cassie Ventura to testify against him using her real name)

New claims made by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accuser

Earlier the accuser had claimed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z saw him at a "freak off" at a 2015 birthday party in Miami for Diddy's son, King Combs. Now the report states that he has dropped the names of both Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Moreover, the sources reveal that Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro also took note of the allegations that were made by Manzaro. Alex “warned Joseph's attorney about making false allegations in the lawsuit -- after proving to him Jay and Bey were nowhere near Miami at the time of the alleged incident.”

More accusations

Manzaro is not the only accuser who had taken the names of Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs controversy. Jane Doe had also claimed that an assault took place after she was invited to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. It details that she was taken to a party that was filled with celebrities and drugs. She was given a drink that made her feel disoriented, after which Diddy Combs and Carter assaulted her. It was even witnessed by an unnamed female celebrity.

Diddy is currently locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after being arrested on September 16. He has pleaded not guilty to the indictments. His trial is scheduled to take place at May 5 at Manhattan federal court.