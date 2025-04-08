Iron Man star accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of ‘trying to have sex with him’

Hustle & Flow and Iron Man famed star Terrence Howard has made serious allegations against music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, claiming that the Bad Boy Records founder tried to seduce him under the pretence of acting lessons. Terrence Howard claims Sean Combs tried to seduce him under the guise of acting lessons, prompting Howard to sever ties after feeling uncomfortable. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

“Puffy invited me for weeks, asking me to come and teach him how to – he wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” Howard said.

“[I] go there, and he's sitting around just looking. I'm like, 'Okay, what’s the material you want to work on?' He's just looking at me. Then next thing you know, okay, 'Hey, will you help me? I wanna hear your music.' So, I come over there and I'm playing the music.”

Howard lauds ‘I don’t compromise’

Howard claimed that Combs continued to act inappropriately during that visit, silently watching him while he played music. Eventually, one of Howard’s assistants warned him about Combs' intentions. “I was like, 'For what?'” Howard recalled. “He's like, 'I think he's trying to f**k you.'”

“I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man.” Following that interaction, Howard said he cut off contact with Combs.

“A number of producers come in and make the approach, and you threaten to punch them in the mouth, or threaten to knock their head off for talking to you like – or looking at you – like you're a woman.”

“When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re gonna get a real reaction back. It's a difference when a guy walks in a room and when a man walks into a room, and a man don’t take the same things that a guy will accept,” the Iron Man star added.

Combs denied all the allegations, awaits day in court

Combs is currently facing five federal charges, including two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation for prostitution, and one count of racketeering. He has denied all allegations and entered a not-guilty plea in court.

“These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion,” a spokesperson for Combs responded, per the Mirror.

“He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will,” Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo also addressed the matter.