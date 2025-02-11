Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a man in 2022, per a new lawsuit filed on Monday, February 10. The alleged victim filed anonymously through attorney Tony Buzbee as John Doe. The victim claimed he was "drugged and forcefully raped" by Combs, according to a New York County Supreme Court filing that USA TODAY obtained. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘drugged and forcefully raped’ man in 2022, new lawsuit alleges (REUTERS)

What does the lawsuit allege?

Doe's lawsuit alleged that the incident took place after he was scouted while busking on the street outside of a "popular nightclub" in Los Angeles back in November 2022. Doe was described as "a young musician" at the time.

Doe claimed that Combs' associate invited him to an "exclusive A-list birthday party" at a private home, which is where he met the Bad Boy Records founder. Combs allegedly served a drink to Doe, which was drugged, and "made numerous promises about helping Doe secure a major recording contract," the lawsuit alleged.

Doe alleged that “incapacitated from the drugs,” he was "forcefully" made to perform oral sex . He was then allegedly raped. The lawsuit stated, "Because of Combs’ power and notoriety, and because he was shocked and embarrassed, Doe did not report what had happened."

Doe is now seeking a jury trial that would award "compensatory damages for all physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, family and social disruption, and other harm, in an amount to be determined at trial."

Combs' attorneys have dismissed the allegations. "As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false," a statement said. "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Combs, who is facing dozens of sexual assault lawsuits and criminal sex crimes charges, is behind bars. He has been denied bond several times. Combs is set to head to trial for his sex trafficking and racketeering charges on May 5. He has reportedly pleaded not guilty to all charges.