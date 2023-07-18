Selena Gomez explains why she disabled comments on song Lose You To Love Me, ‘it was more than just a love song’

American singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman Selena Marie Gomez revisits her most personal and close-to-home song to date, "Lose You to Love Me". It is believed that the song is about her ex, Justin Bieber, but it has never really been confirmed by her to date. "Selena Gomez Disables Comments on Emotional 'Lose You To Love Me' Performance"(Getty Images via AFP)

In the clip, Selena takes to her TikTok to play a cover of the song while playing a piano, and she wrote on the video, "Making of... me getting to know myself." Was the artist trying to revisit a certain point in her life? Was she trying to showcase her true emotions? Or was it just humming to the tune of something after so long? I guess we'll never know.

In the accompanying caption to the post, she also wrote, "This isnt the greatest I know so I hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me"

In her 'Mind & Me' documentary, she gave a glimpse into and opened up about the song, saying, "It was about more than just a lost love." During a live performance four years after the release of ‘Lose You To Love Me, Selena explained to her fans live while on her piano what the song meant to her.

She made it clear that there would be no comment on the video for the same.

The video had a reach of about 60 million followers on social media. The song officially came out in 2019, and Selena went on to make her debut performance on it at the American Music Awards just a month later.

With the dates coming close to the release of the song, Gomez took to Vevo to say that the song showcased a lot of life events that have happened in her life, and she also spoke about how she intends to give "Hope" and “come out the other side stronger and better.”

