Shaan disappointed, 'in tears' on receiving least votes for FAFDA 2021's Best Playback Male. See post

Singer Shaan expressed his disappointment as he clinched the last spot after in Best Playback Male category for FAFDA 2021. FAFDA is an award given to those with artistic and technical merit in the Bengali entertainment industry.

Taking to Twitter late on Wednesday night, Shaan shared the poll results. He tweeted alongside it, "Hey Viewers !! E ki dekhchhi .. aami last (What am I seeing. I'm at the last spot)?!?!" He added several crying face emojis. Shaan got 13% votes for his song E Naamey Se Naamer from his album Magic.

As per the voting, Jubin Nautiyal received 48% votes and secured the first spot for Tumi Ashbe Bole's Ki Kore Bhule Thakbo Toke. Anirban Bhattacharya got 22% votes for Dracula Sir's Priyotoma. Mahtim Shakib received 18% votes for Prem Tame's Takey Olpo Kachhe Dakchi.

Hey Viewers !! E ki dekhchhi .. aami last ?!?! 😢😢😢.. https://t.co/MN2c1BBQjG — Shaan (@singer_shaan) December 15, 2021

FAFDA also tweeted the results for the Best Song, Best Playback Female and Best Music Director. Sharing the details, FAFDA wrote, “End of Day 06 Results Viewers Choice for #FAFDA2021.” It also tagged several singers including Jubin, Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal. Shreya got 36% votes and was at the second spot for Best Playback Female for Prem Tame's title song.

Recently, Shaan released the new rendition of his iconic song Tanha Dil. The revamped version, released in October, focuses on the importance of mental health. The track was first released in 2000 and became an instant hit.

As per news agency PTI, Shaan had said, "Coincidentally it's happening 20 years after the first track. We have tried to deal with a delicate topic sensitively and I hope people, apart from enjoying the song, imbibe the message as well. Mental health is a long and hard condition to deal with but there always is a light at the end of the tunnel."

Shaan has sung for several Bollywood films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jhankaar Beats, Lakshya, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Dhoom, Dus, Salaam Namaste, Koi Mil Gaya, Don, Fanaa, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Om Shanti Om, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Welcome, Saawariya, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, PK among many others.