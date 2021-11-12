Shaan wants to act in films that “convey positive messages”

Shaan will soon star in music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s musical. Talking to us, the singer says that it was while recording a song for the film that he received the offer to play a part in the film, that of a performer. “While recording, I realised that there’s a lot of acting involved in the singing. The tempos were changing and there were a lot of impromptu reaction to the rhythm. That’s when the director asked to do the role for which I was singing,” he shares.

Elated to be collaborating with Ilaiyaraaja again, Shaan says, “He is beyond a living legend. He has composed some great music. Every time he calls me to record, I feel overwhelmed. I’ve had the good fortune of singing a lot of songs for him in different languages.”

Apart from cameo appearances in films like Secret Superstar (2017) and Helicopter Eela (2018), among others, Shaan has played the lead in Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya (2014) and a pivotal part in Daman: A Victim Of Marital Violence (2001). And while he has been getting offers to act, he turned them down. Quiz him about it and he quips, “Radhika (Mukherjee; wife) told me that if I wanted to marry her, I would have to leave acting. And I was too scared to act again after looking at myself in Daman. Music ka career achcha chal raha tha and I didn’t want to become a laughing stock.”

Going forward, Shaan would want to act in films that “convey positive messages”. “After watching a few of my recent music videos, Radhika feels ki abb mujhse acting ho paayega (laughs). This is the last of my 40s. I’m not getting any younger and so, I thought of giving it a shot,” ends the singer who recently released Tanha Dil in a new avatar.