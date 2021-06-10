Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shaan recalls not recognising Honey Singh at a party, leaving him 'upset': 'I felt like an idiot'

Singer Shaan admitted that he felt like an 'idiot' after meeting Yo Yo Honey Singh at a party, but not recognising him. Listen to his story here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Singer Shaan said that he once didn't recognise Yo Yo Honey Singh at a party.

Singer Shaan admitted that he didn't recognise rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh when the two met in person once, and when he apologised, Honey became 'upset'. Shaan's admission comes weeks after he criticised the rapper's music.

In an appearance on music composer Salim Merchant's chat show, the two spoke about Shaan's controversial statements. The Tanha Dil singer took the opportunity to share the anecdote about Honey.

Reminded about his tendency to forget people's names while having conversations with them, Shaan said, "Yo Yo Honey Singh. I'd never met him before. When I saw him on screen, he was much slimmer. I didn't realise he'd gained a lot of weight; I met him at some party. And everyone was copying his style at that point. So I didn't recognise him."

He continued, "He met with a lot of love, said 'Shaan sir, I've been following you...' I said 'thank you'." Shaan added with a laugh, "Suddenly I realised (who he was), and like an idiot, I went and said sorry. He became a little upset. I felt like such an idiot. Why did I have to go back and tell him that I didn't recognise him?"

Also read: Shaan takes a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs, says they have no 'musicality'

In April, Shaan invited controversy when he made comments about mainstream rap music in general and highlighted songs by Yo Yo Honey Singh as being musically unimpressive. In an interview with AskMen India, Shaan said in Hindi, “Very few people actually understand music. We cannot musically educate everyone but what we can do is churn out good music so that people develop a taste for it. But the easiest way is to stoop down to their level. Why is rap music so popular today? Is it because they use expletives? No, because there is no musicality in rap songs. Anyone can sing songs like Chaar Botal Vodka, Sunny Sunny and Lungi Dance.”

