Shakira’s India concert postponed with no new dates amid US-Iran conflict; fans express disappointment

The weekend brought heartbreaking news for Shakira’s fans as her concerts in India were postponed. District took to Instagram and shared a note, which read, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Feeding India Concert featuring Shakira has been postponed until further notice. The well-being of our fans, the artist and the production team remains our foremost priority.”

Grammy-winning global pop icon Shakira sparked massive excitement when she announced her return to India with a tour in April. However, much to fans’ disappointment, the concert has now been postponed. District shared the update on social media, leaving fans heartbroken and raising several questions for the organisers.

The platform revealed that they are trying to find new dates for the concert and wrote, “All ticket holders will receive a full refund, automatically processed to your original mode of payment. We’re working with the artist’s team to find a new date and will share updates as soon as we have them. The Feeding India Concert has always stood for something greater, and that commitment remains unchanged. For any queries, write to events@district.in. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

The caption on the post further read, “All ticket holders will receive a full refund via their original mode of payment within 5–7 business days. We truly appreciate your patience and continued support during this time. We are working closely with all stakeholders on new dates and will keep you posted with updates as soon as we have them.”

Fans expressed their disappointment, with many questioning whether the organisers would also refund expenses such as flight bookings. One of the comments read, “I waited for this so bad!” Another wrote, “Who’s going to pay my flight bills???” Another comment read, “I’m heartbroken.” Another wrote, “@districtupdates will you also compensate for the loss of other bookings we had to make to attend this concert!?” Another commented, “Just say it’s f**king cancelled.”

Before this, Kanye West's concert was also postponed by 2 months due to the US-Iran conflict. While he was going to perform in New Delhi on March 29, the concert is now going to take place on May 23.

About Shakira’s concert Shakira’s India concert, organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India Concert in collaboration with District by Zomato, was scheduled to take place on April 10 and 11 in Mumbai and on April 15 in Delhi. The concert would have marked her first major performance in the country in nearly 19 years, following her 2007 Mumbai show.

At the time of the announcement, Shakira had shared her excitement in a statement. She said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The tour is about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”.”