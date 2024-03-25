Shakira reveals she would like to collaborate with Taylor Swift; fans react: 'We are waiting'

Shakira's new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, is her first in seven years and is being marketed as a comeback after Shakira's split from her partner of more than a decade, Gerard Pique, former Spanish footballer. In a recent media interaction during the promotion of her album, Shakira was asked which artist she would like to collaborate with. Shakira named Taylor Swift. Also read: Taylor Swift's videos from 2023 VMAs are too cute: Watch her cheer for Selena Gomez, dance as Shakira performs on stage Shakira says she wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift. (File Photos)

Fans react to possible Shakira-Taylor Swift collab

Reacting to a video of Shakira's answer, where she reportedly said 'Taylor would be a luxury', a fan said, "They would make a hit." Many others seemed excited about a possible Shakira-Taylor Swift collaboration. One tweeted, "A collab that would dominate the charts for sure."

A second wrote, "It should be an honour for Taylor Swift to collaborate with the legend Shakira." A third wrote, "An instant classic global hit!!" One also said, "We are waiting."

A fan also said, "She (Shakira) knows Taylor has the hugest fanbase in the whole world." A fan also posted a clip of Taylor dancing while watching Shakira's VMA performance in 2023, writing, “Taylor would do it (collaborate with Shakira) in a heartbeat.”

Taylor showed off dance moves as Shakira performed

Taylor Swift is a Shakira fan and was seen dancing while watching her perform on stage at last year's MTV Video Music Awards. Shakira was performing her song Whenever, Wherever when the camera spotted Taylor in the audience dancing and singing along, and she looked like she was having the time of her life. Shakira loved Taylor's dancing so much that she posted a clip of it to her Instagram and called it a 'real treat' to see Taylor having such a good time.

Shakira's new album

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is finally here. The first song Shakira released that was directly related to her breakup with Gerard Piqué – her partner of 11 years and the father of her two sons – was 2022's Te Felicito with Puerto Rican Latin trap artist Rauw Alejandro. The song marked Shakira's comeback and eventually became part of her latest highly-anticipated album, Las Mujeres Ya no Lloran, which was released on March 22.

