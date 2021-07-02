Shalmali on resuming live gigs: I can’t explain my excitement and anxiety to get back on stage

With things slowly regaining normalcy, Shalmali is also finding her way back to the stage for live gigs. The singer feels new rules, which restrict movement of the performer, are crucial to keep the musical rhythm flowing.

“We need to be mindful of social distancing and keep a mask on whenever we’re around people, even within the band. I generally don’t have anyone on stage other than the band and crew, and that’s more important now than ever before,” shares the singer, who has started live gigs but in a private setting.

She asserts that it’s important for musicians to not get adventurous and venture out or do any more than what they’re required to. “So basically, limit our movement as much as we can — from the airport to the hotel, to sound check and then the show and back home,” she adds.

Best known for crooning party chartbusters such as Balam Pichkari and Lat Lag Gayee, Shalmali is going through mixed feelings about getting back on stage after a brief pause.

“I can’t explain my excitement and anxiety to get back on stage. Especially since my body isn’t at its optimal strength post recovering from Covid-19 in April. So, I’m nervous about pulling off a two-hour show with choreography. But that’s what I live for. So, I’m looking forward to being on stage and in front of a live audience,” she admits.

The impact of the surge of Covid-19 crisis, and its resurgence, on the music industry was massive, and left a dent in the live music scene, but Shalmali isn’t complaining.

“It had to be done, in order for everyone to remain safe and for us to be able to achieve normalcy in the future,” she notes.

Asked if people will be hesitant to attend a live concert anytime soon, and the Kalle Kalle maker says, “No, in fact, people are waiting to be among people.”

She elaborates, “We need to be as cautious as possible and not be hasty with decisions that are purely for entertainment or luxury. Unfortunately, entertainment is a luxury and now isn’t the time for it. As much as it doesn’t help me to propagate this fact, it’s important for us not to rush into circumstances that can be detrimental to the general good.”