Shreya Ghoshal completes 19 years in Bollywood, thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali for debut film Devdas

Popular film playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who made her singing debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic movie Devdas, on Monday, shared a social media post celebrating the film's 19th release anniversary.

Shreya took to Twitter and recalled how she started her professional career at the age of 16. She also thanked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for believing in her at that age.

In the tweet, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "19 years ago on this day I made my debut in Hindi Films in the iconic film #Devdas It's still vivid in my memories the magical years of the making of the music. Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16 year old girl.."

pic.twitter.com/gM3rDTBAqG — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) July 12, 2021





Shreya also paid tribute to late actor Dilip Kumar by sharing a monochrome photo of him.

The legendary actor, who passed away on July 7 in Mumbai at the age of 98, played the lead character in the 1955 film Devdas. "As we celebrate 19 years, we salute the legend. Devdas then, now and forever," read the text on the photo.

In a consecutive tweet, Shreya also expressed gratitude towards her parents for always standing by her side and wrote, "And my parents for being there days and nights with me to make me into what I am today."

Shreya is one of India's most popular playback singers and has recorded songs for films, albums in various languages, and won prestigious awards for her work.

For her work in Devdas, she received a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and a Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent.

The 37-year-old singer has also appeared as a judge on several television reality shows, such as Indian Idol and Indian Idol Junior.

Shreya tied the knot with her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on February 5, 2015, after a courtship of almost 10 years. The couple welcomed their first child on May 22, 2021.

Based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Sanjay's Devdas, which starred actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, along with Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting roles, was released in the year 2002.