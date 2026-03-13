Meet Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya who runs ₹4000 crore global tech giant, is twice as rich as her
Singer Shreya Ghoshal has been married to entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya since 2015.
Singer Shreya Ghoshal has been one of the most successful and popular vocalists from India in the last two decades. Since her debut as a playback singer in Devdas in 2002, the singer has established herself as one of the highest-paid musicians in India. But despite being a musical superstar, Shreya has kept her personal life away from the limelight. Since 2015, Shreya has been married to entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, but very little is known about him to the general public.
Who is Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya?
Shiladitya is an electrical engineer. He completed his higher education in 2005 and worked at several startups in India. Between 2013 and 2017, he founded two startups himself: Pointshelf, a hyper-local mobile-based loyalty and payments platform, and Hipcask, a smartphone application dedicated to wine. He even hosted a podcast in 2017.
Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya's stint at Truecaller
In 2022, Shiladitya joined Truecaller as their Global Head of Business. Truecaller is a caller identification app used by millions of Android smartphone users worldwide. As of March 2026, the company has a market cap of around $440 million (roughly ₹4000 crore).
Shiladitya shared an Instagram post about joining Truecaller back in 2022. “Start of a new professional journey! Really excited to join the awesome team of @truecaller.india on the next chapter of @truecallerforbusiness - building global products and services for businesses and consumers to have safer, secure and trusted communication,” it read. Planify puts his personal wealth at around ₹500 crore, twice Shreya’s estimated net worth of around ₹240 crore.
Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and Shreya Ghoshal’s love story
Shreya and Shiladitya are childhood friends and have known each other for almost three decades. According to reports, the two began dating soon after Shreya began singing professionally. Around that time, Shiladitya was trying to build a career in the tech industry.
After ten years of dating, the two tied the knot in a traditional Bengali ceremony on 5 February 2015. Six years later, in 2021, they welcomed their first child, a son named Devyaan. The family is based in Mumbai.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
