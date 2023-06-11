Sidhu Moose Wala's 29th birth anniversary: Mom pens emotional note ‘on this day my prayers came true when I held you’

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 on Sunday. He was shot by bike-borne assailants last year, days after his security cover was removed. Remembering him on his first birth anniversary after his death, his mom Charan Kaur wrote a heartbreaking note on Instagram, remembering the time he was born. Also read: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on first death anniversary, fans praise ‘legends’

When Charan Kaur held Sidhu for the first time

Sidhu Moose Wala's mom Charan Kaur has penned a note on his birth anniversary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charan Kaur, who calls herself a ‘proud mother’ of the singer in her Instagram bio, wrote the note in Punjabi Sunday morning. It read: "Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, felt in the warmth of the bosom. And I came to know that Akal Purakh gave me a son. Blessings, I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charan Kaur's note in Punjabi.

Charan Kaur missing him on his birthday

She further added, “Gone will be your pen, which was the identity of these qualities, which was held by your illusion-like small hands, which I did not know, that these hands had the ability to change the ages, and the head holding a precious crown like a turban had illusionary hair, which I did not know when I would tickle for the last time. If at that time the Akal Purakh had told me that the son of whom I had become a mother, he was born to guide the world to follow the path of truth and righteousness, I would have written the conspiracies and attacks in your account as my own. I would have written the parts, son. Of course you don't walk me around, see, I always feel you around me, son, be happy wherever you are, this is what I pray for on your birthday. I miss you so much today.”

RIP Sidhu Moose Wala

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhu Moose Wala continues to live in the hearts of his thousands of fans, friends and family. Last month, rapper Divine paid him a tribute during the IPL closing ceremony. The day also marked his first death anniversary and Divine began his performance with the name of Siddhu Moose Wala. He was heard saying "Rest in peace Siddhu Moose Wala" and asked the crowd to repeat the late rapper's name after him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.