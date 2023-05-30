Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on first death anniversary, fans praise ‘legends’

Pakistani singer Rahet Fateh Ali Khan paid tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on the Punjabi singer's first death anniversary during his show in the US. Several videos of the singer have emerged online as he performed at one of his concerts in Oakland, California. As he announced that he would pay tribute to the late singer, the audience erupted in cheers and claps. (Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala 1st death anniversary: Why’s he still a chart-topper?) Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan paid tribute to late Sidhu Moosewala.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays homage to Sidhu Moosewala

In a clip, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is heard saying, "Yeh abhi jo qawwali pesh karne jaraha hoon main, yeh Sidhu Moosewala ko yaad karte huye karna chahunga (The qawwali that I am going to present now, I would like to remember Sidhu Moosewala through this)." The Pakistani singer then sang his popular song Akhiyan Udeek Diyan.

Fans react to Pakistani singer's gesture

Reacting to the videos shared on Instagram and Twitter, a fan said, "Music transcends all barriers." "Great honour... For Sidhu Moosewala," read a comment. A person wrote, "No song/art hits as hard as his." A Twitter user said, "Tribute to #sidhumoosewala from #Pakistan. Thank you sir @RFAKWorld for your kindness and respect for your community." "One legend to another legend pays tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala in his live concert! Huge respect for @RFAKWorld! Sending you loads and loads of love from India," tweeted another fan.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has sung many songs in Pakistan as well as India in the last few decades. He has lent his voice to Bollywood songs such as Mann ki lagan, Jiya dhadak dhadak, Bol na halke halke and Dagabaaz re.

Sidhu was killed last year

Sidhu, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year. His distinctive style and powerful lyrics captivated audiences across the globe. The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India too with songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295.

In Mansa, a candle march was taken out on Monday in Sidhu's memory. The late singer's fans and supporters gathered in large numbers in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him. The march was also attended by Sidhu's mother Charan Kaur. Prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the late singer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON