DJ KSHMR plays Sidhu Moose Wala's song in tribute to late rapper. Watch

American DJ KSHMR paid a tribute to late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala at a concert recently. A huge picture of Sidhu flashed on the stage as KSHMR performed the late singer-rapper's hit song 295 for a jam-packed audience. The video from the show was widely shared on social media. Also read: Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala; wears T-shirt with his picture during his concert in Toronto

A paparazzo account also shared the video on Instagram. A fan of Sidhu commented on it, “Rest in power legend Sidhu.” Another called him “King of Punjabi music industry.” A fan also wrote in the comments section, “Lifetime OG.” Another comment read, “Legend (broken heart emoji) Immortal soul.”

Earlier, Drake had also paid tribute to Sidhu by performing at a concert in a tee with Sidhu's face and name printed on it. He also used to follow him on Instagram.

Sidhu Moose Wala, born as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, died at 28. He was shot dead on May 29 this year by unidentified assailants in Mansa in Punjab, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. He was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital. The killers fired over 30 rounds at him.

Sidhu had the most number-one singles on the Billboard India Songs chart. His debut album PBX 1 ranked 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. His single 47 also ranked on the UK Singles Chart. He was also named among 50 up and coming artists by The Guardian in 2020.

He had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket, but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

The investigation reportedly found Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, is also under investigation in this case. Police have issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol. Last week, the security of 12 officers of Delhi Police's Special Cell, who have been involved in solving the murder case, was increased and they were allotted Y-category protection, Delhi Police have said. Many Indian and international artists are demanding justice for the late rapper.

(With ANI inputs)

