Singer Cat Janice, 31, dies of sarcoma cancer after dedicating last song to 7-year-old son

Singer Cat Janice, 31, dies of sarcoma cancer after dedicating last song to 7-year-old son

BySumanti Sen
Feb 29, 2024 10:06 AM IST

Cat Janice teased a song on TikTok last month and asked fans to pre-save her final song, adding that all proceeds from it would go to her son, 7

Singer Cat Janice, who went viral after she dedicated her last song to her son, has died. The 31-year-old was battling sarcoma cancer.

Singer Cat Janice, who went viral after she dedicated her last song to her son, has died (cat.janice/Instagram)
Singer Cat Janice, who went viral after she dedicated her last song to her son, has died (cat.janice/Instagram)

The news of her death was announced by her family in a post on Instagram. “This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator,” the post reads.



It adds, “We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.”

‘I don’t have much’

Janice teased a song on TikTok last month, where she said that“cancer has won” after a difficult battle. She requested her fans to pre-save her final song, adding that all proceeds from it would go to her son, 7.

“I’m crawling to my radiation so I can buy myself some time so I can see this song released,” she wrote in another TikTok update days before the release. “I changed all the rights of my songs to my son so I can leave him behind something. I don’t have much.” “I changed all the rights of my songs to my son so I can leave him behind something. I don’t have much.”

Dance You Outta My Head, a song by Janice, reached No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 after being released on January 19. It then reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The song has been streamed over 12.8 million times worldwide on Spotify.

Last month, the singer told TODAY.com in an interview that the song is about “feeling yourself, you’re at the top of your mood.” She added that she was overwhelmed by the support. “I really wasn’t expecting to be here,” she said. “I really do believe it’s a miracle to be able to witness this. I’m just very happy to be here.”

