Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Singer Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood are divorced five years after split
music

Singer Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood are divorced five years after split

While the marriage is lawfully done for, Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwoodare as yet occupied with a severe court fight over guardianship of their twin girls.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood filed for divorce in 2016.(ANI)

American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood are officially divorced after five years of separation.

As per Page Six, Us Weekly has affirmed that a judge granted a dissolution of marriage in the case on Wednesday, May 26. While the marriage is lawfully done for, the exes are as yet occupied with a severe court fight over guardianship of their twin little girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

Lisa and Michael have been at odds since rock 'n roll heiress filed for divorce in 2016, 10 years after the couple married.

As announced by Page Six, in 2017, their daughters wound up in state custody. However, court papers recorded at the time didn't clarify why. Lisa did, however, accuse Michael of having child p****graphy on his computer, an allegation he and his attorney vehemently denied.

Lisa requested the primary custody in fall 2018, however following the 2020 suicide of her son, Benjamin Keough, Michael requested for authority, dreading Benjamin's passing would cause Lisa to relapse.

Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recalls getting 'a lot of film offers' when she was a teenager: 'Don't think I ever thought of it'

"Lisa Marie Presley's son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time.) With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of LMP to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency," read documents filed by Michael at the time.

Per Page Six, Benjamin was Lisa Marie's youngest child with her first spouse, artist Danny Keough. They also share a daughter, 31-year-old actor, Riley Keough.

Soon after her divorce from Danny Keough, Lisa famously married Michael Jackson. She was also hitched to actor Nicolas Cage prior to getting hitched to Michael.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lisa marie presley elvis presley

Related Stories

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is the queen of candids in new pics from birthday bash, see here

PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:10 AM IST
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana says he'll 'probably cry' if he ever gets to do this again

UPDATED ON MAY 29, 2021 09:30 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP