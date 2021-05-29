Singer Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood are divorced five years after split

American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood are officially divorced after five years of separation.

As per Page Six, Us Weekly has affirmed that a judge granted a dissolution of marriage in the case on Wednesday, May 26. While the marriage is lawfully done for, the exes are as yet occupied with a severe court fight over guardianship of their twin little girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

Lisa and Michael have been at odds since rock 'n roll heiress filed for divorce in 2016, 10 years after the couple married.

As announced by Page Six, in 2017, their daughters wound up in state custody. However, court papers recorded at the time didn't clarify why. Lisa did, however, accuse Michael of having child p****graphy on his computer, an allegation he and his attorney vehemently denied.

Lisa requested the primary custody in fall 2018, however following the 2020 suicide of her son, Benjamin Keough, Michael requested for authority, dreading Benjamin's passing would cause Lisa to relapse.

"Lisa Marie Presley's son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time.) With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of LMP to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency," read documents filed by Michael at the time.

Per Page Six, Benjamin was Lisa Marie's youngest child with her first spouse, artist Danny Keough. They also share a daughter, 31-year-old actor, Riley Keough.

Soon after her divorce from Danny Keough, Lisa famously married Michael Jackson. She was also hitched to actor Nicolas Cage prior to getting hitched to Michael.