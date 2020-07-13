e-paper
Home / Music / Elvis Presley’s only grandson Benjamin Keough dies at 27, suicide suspected

Elvis Presley’s only grandson Benjamin Keough dies at 27, suicide suspected

Benjamin Keough was reportedly found near Los Angeles from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

music Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:01 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
New York
Lisa Marie Presley with Benjamin Keough at a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Lisa Marie Presley with Benjamin Keough at a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
         

Elvis Presley’s only grandson died Sunday, his mother Lisa Marie Presley’s manager confirmed to AFP, with local media reporting the death as an apparent suicide.

Benjamin Keough, 27, was found in Calabasas near Los Angeles from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police sources told TMZ.

Manager Roger Widynowski gave no details about the death, saying that Lisa Marie Presley -- Elvis’s only child from his marriage to actor Priscilla Presley -- was “heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated”. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Widynowski said, adding she was “trying to stay strong” for her daughters.

Keough seldom appeared in public, but the few photos of him showed his strong resemblance to his grandfather. Lisa Marie Presley, who has three other children, had described Keough’s resemblance to Elvis as “just uncanny.”

TMZ reported Keough was a musician who had done some acting and had attended the 40th anniversary of Elvis’s death at the star’s former home Graceland in Memphis in 2017. Rock’n’roll legend Elvis Presley died in 1977 aged 42.

