Singer Milind Gabba and wife Pria blessed with twins; Bharti Singh, Tulsi Kumar congratulate new parents. See post

Singer Milind Gaba and his wife Pria Beniwal Gaba have been blessed with twins--a girl and a boy. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Milind shared the news with his fans and followers via a joint post. Milind Gabba and his wife Pria tied the knot in 2022.

Milind Gaba, wife blessed with twins

The couple posted an adorable illustration featuring a doodle of a smiling baby boy and baby girl dressed in blue and pink. Alongside the artwork, the couple included a heartfelt message that read, "Gaba ki story mein twist nahin twins hai (There is no twist but twins in Gaba's story)."

The post was shared with the caption, "Apne liye kabhi kuch nahi maanga tujhse, ab apne liye aur kya hi maang lunga (face holding back tears emoji). We are blessed with two miracles (sparkles emoji). Jai Mata Di (I've never asked anything from you, now what will I ask from you)." As soon as the couple announced the news, members of the film and music industry wished them heartfelt congratulations in the comment section.

Celebs, fans congratulate couple

Comedian Bharti Singh and actor Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Congratulations (red heart emoji)." "Huge congratulations," singer Tulsi Kumar wrote. Aaryamann Sseth commented, "Wowwwww... I was waiting for this news.. sending all my blessings to the little ones ... can't wait to see them." Many fans also congratulated the new parents. A note read, "Double love to twins and double congratulations to new parents."

About Milind and Pria

On February 1, Milind and Pria shared their pregnancy news with fans on Instagram. Sharing a video, they captioned it, "Our little miracle is on the way. Forever grateful." Recently, they shared a maternity photoshoot video on Instagram. The caption read, "Together, we will welcome our little one. With love, with joy and with open hearts. The wait is almost over. Can’t wait to hold you." Milind and Pria got married in April 2022.

Millind is best known for his songs such as Zindagi Di Paudi, Teri Yaari and Yaar Mod Do. On the other hand, Pria, who is a fashion blogger, is the elder sister of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.