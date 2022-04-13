Milind Gaba: My last few days as bachelor, happy they are finally ending

Milind Gaba is one excited groom-to-be. His wedding is happening in the Capital on April 16, and he gushes that the preps are well in place. “Finally, the day has come,” he quips, “It’s a new chapter of my life. I have known Pria (Beniwal, to be wife) for four years now, so the understanding, compatibility, chemistry everything is there. I am totally relieved in those areas.”

He has left the shopping duties to Pria. “There are a lot of surprises planned too, I don’t want to reveal them right now. I am wearing Bharat-Resham on my wedding,” laughs the singer, who got engaged in Delhi on April 11.

And what about the bachelor’s party? The Kya Karu? Singer reveals, “Arre bhaiya kahaan bachelor’s party! That happens every day, right after shows. These are my last few days as a bachelor. I am happy they are finally ending, I will have someone to look after me.”

Are the pre-wedding fights on between him and Pria? He says, “Of course, yeh nahi, who nahi. I take a step back in this area, kyunki mujhe hota hai bas function achha hona chahiye, baaki kuchh bhi ho jaaye. Things are black and white for me, the grey area is something which girls know better. Those small fights are going on. It’s beautiful to have these kind of discussions. For 4 years, ho gayi pyaar waali saari baatein. Finally we are talking about responsibilities. She has also told me ‘wardrobe se jagah khali kar do, mere kapde aane wale hain’.”

Since Mumbai is his work place, why didn’t he hold any function there, so his industry friends could come as well? Why only Delhi?

Gaba confesses, “My friends are all over India- in Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengal. I have grown up in Delhi, my friends here have seen me growing up. My childhood days were spent here, so I decided to keep it all here.”