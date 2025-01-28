Snoop Dogg responds to criticism over performance at Trump inauguration: ‘Get your life right, stop worrying about mine’

Rapper Snoop Dogg has faced criticism from fans after performing at Donald Trump's Crypto Ball ahead of his inauguration. The rapper's decision sparked outrage, with many accusing him of hypocrisy due to his past criticism of Donald Trump. (Also Read | Snoop Dogg’s Crypto Ball performance raises eyebrows as old Trump parody video resurfaces) Snoop Dogg shared a video where he reacted to the criticism he received after his performance. (REUTERS)

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video where he reacted to the criticism he received after his performance. "For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love," said Snoop in the video as he sat in his car, reported People.

"Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out 'til you ball out or 'til you fall out," he added, as per the outlet.

Earlier, he also talked about dealing with the backlash after his performance on the R&B Money Podcast.

"You 'gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are... Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That's my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, 'cause it's the strongest force that can beat it," he said.

Snoop performed at the Crypto Ball in Washington, DC, on January 17. In September 2018, the rapper spoke out against Kanye West and everyone who supported Trump, reported People.

During his appearance on DJ Suss One's SiriusXM show, Snoop got upset after the DJ told him that some of his fans were Trump supporters.

"I tell them straight up....," the rapper said to the host, requesting him to make it clear to his fans that they are racist. "If you like that.., you....racist....," reported People.

Snoop also criticised West for publicly supporting Trump.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who attended and performed at Trump's inauguration events included Carrie Underwood, Jason Alden, Kid Rock, Nelly and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.