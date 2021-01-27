IND USA
Sona Mohapatra has tweeted her thoughts about an old comment by actor Preity Zinta.
Sona Mohapatra calls Preity Zinta a 'minion of patriarchy' for the 'Sweetu-MeToo' comment she made in 2018

Sona Mohapatra was furious when a Twitter user brought back Preity Zinta's controversial 'Sweetu-MeToo' comment from 2018.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra has expressed anger at a Twitter user who commented on one of her recent tweets. The person had made an insensitive remark about the MeToo movement, which was first said by actor Preity Zinta in a 2018 interview.

Sona, who is a vocal feminist, was tweeting about the latest developments in the MJ Akbar defamation case when a person wrote, "Let the court speak up ... Sweetoo sweeto can't be metoo metoo after break up by man." Reacting to it, Sona wrote how the words were lifted from Preity's interview and even called the actor a 'minion of patriarchy.'


"This disgusting line was plagiarised by this moron from an interview given by the silly, dim-witted, minion of patriarchy Priety Zinta, yesteryear decoration in films when asked about the @IndiaMeToo movement last year. The effect of celebrity culture & its sorry influence," Sona wrote in her tweet.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama in November 2018, Preity was asked whether she had ever experienced harassment at the workplace. The actor replied, saying, "No, I haven’t, I wish I had. At least then, I would have had an answer to tell you... No and that’s what I am saying that this is a very relevant question because people treat you the way you want to be treated." She reportedly also said, "Aaj ki sweetu, kal ki metoo ho sakti hai, haha (Your sweetheart of today might just accuse you of sexual harassment tomorrow)."

Preity's comments had earned her a lot of flak online with many calling her out for her victim-blaming and frivolous attitude to the movement. The actor later claimed that the interview was edited to twist her words. "Really sad to see how the interview is edited to trivialise and be insensitive. Not everything is traction & as someone being interviewed I expected decency & maturity from a journalist @iFaridoon. I did 25 interviews that day & only yours turned out edited like this #dissappointed,” she had written in a tweet.

Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan's transformation into dad Saif Ali Khan is now complete, check out his new straight hair look

The #MeToo movement began in India in 2018, a year after it took Hollywood by a storm. It gathered steam in India after actor Tanushree Dutta reiterated her earlier allegation that co-star Nana Patekar harassed her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. While many accused persons in Hollywood are still fighting their cases, most of those accused in Bollywood were given 'clean chits' by the courts.

