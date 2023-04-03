Sona Mohapatra shares NMACC video, wanted Shreya to perform: 'Fed up of mediocre monkeying around of Bollywood faces'

Singer Sona Mohapatra has shared a video from the recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event held in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sona posted the clip giving a tour of inside the cultural centre. The video showed several people playing different musical instruments. Sona said for her that was the excitement and 'not the monkeying around posing as performance'. (Also Read | Sona Mohapatra praises Sonali Kulkarni for apologising after her 'women are lazy' comment was slammed) Sona Mohapatra with Shreya Ghoshal at the NMACC event.

The words 'a glorious Raaga Hamsadhwani welcome played in unison (folded hands emoji)' were written on the video. As different instruments were played by several people, she asked her fans and followers some questions. She asked, "Q 1) Which ancient Indian string instrument is this? a) Veena, b) Sitar, c) Tanpura." Sona also wrote on the video, "Q 2) Which stringed instrument is this? a) Santoor, b) Jaltarang, c) Rhabab."

"Q 3) Which stringed instrument (not table)?" wrote Sona. She asked, "Q4. This art form from Odisha is called?" Sona also posed for pictures as seen in the clip. The singer also revealed that for the event, she wore 'an Odia handloom iktat silk with an antique emerald polki from Hyderabad'.

As the musicians played, Sona panned the video towards them and wrote, "This walk through of sublime beauty at the NMACC opening was quite empty. (& yes, we all do need a cultural reawakening)." Praising the initiative, Sona said in the clip, "I think India needed this & the kind of instruments that are being played around the venue; all Indian and the fact that we don't take them on stage very often, on a stage like mine, is breaking my heart."

Posing with singer Shreya Ghoshal, Sona wrote in the clip, "& the QUEEN of the mainstream who ought to have held centre stage to perform LIVE at the opening? (just my opinion). (Fed up of the mediocre monkeying around of bollyfaces on all media feeds, you?)."

Sona captioned the post, "For me the opening of the MMACC was hope & excitement for the future of this. (Down pointing backhand index emoji) Not the monkeying around posing as ‘performance’ that the news-feeds & my timeline is torturing me with. Grateful for this gift of a venue to my bay & #India & hope to see a cultural reawakening (folding hands emoji)."

The singer wrote in another tweet, "Sorry, #NMACC I meant & the answers 1234, Veena, Santoor, Sarod & Patachitra. #culture #art #music #beauty is all around you to seek & find."

On Friday, Sona shared a clip on Instagram from the event as she gave different poses and also twirled. She wrote, "Drunk on joy & some (clinking glasses emoji) & therefore possibly off key. Such an iconic glorious world class venue! That Indic art, #music , #dance & #identity gets a showcase in a city like ours makes me delirious with joy & pride ."

