Sona Mohapatra praises Sonali Kulkarni for apologising after her 'women are lazy' comment was slammed

Singer Sona Mohapatra has responded after actor Sonali Kulkarni issued an apology for her ‘women are lazy’ remark. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sona re-shared an article talking about Sonali's apology. Sharing the article, Sona tweeted, "Had a discussion with @Paromitabardolo and agreed with many women, who found her statement disturbing, myopic, parochial." (Also Read | Sonali Kulkarni apologises after calling Indian women lazy) Sona Mohapatra has lauded Sonali Kulkarni for her apology over her recent remark.

She also added, "Full credit to @sonalikulkarni for speaking up, acknowledging our hurt. Not a single man I know does this. Not even those who have consciously hurt, harmed (woman fairy and red circle emojis)."

At a recent event, Sonali Kulkarni had said, "In India a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend or husband, who has a very good job, owns a house, and has assurance of getting regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do."

Reacting to it, Sona had replied to author Paromita Bardolo. She had tweeted, “True and truly sad @Paromitabardolo. Check the matrimonial columns-wanted, good looking, educated, earning,’homely’;take care of in-laws, household duties and hand over monthly salary type of ad’s. Double whammy. The ‘insight’ she has is lazy and should have been qualified such - ‘in my circles’."

On Sunday, Sonali took to her social media handle and shared an apology letter in which she wrote, "Dear All, I'm overwhelmed with the feedback I'm receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I'm grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize a Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts."

She further wrote, "In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be."

"Having said that, If unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I'm a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident," she concluded.

