Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah for controversial song Tateeree: ‘Laziest trope in pop culture’
Rapper-singer Badshah has found himself at the centre of controversy after the release of his latest track Tateeree, which has drawn criticism from several quarters for its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals deemed inappropriate by many viewers. As the backlash continues to grow on social media, singer Sona Mohapatra did not hold back and took a sharp dig at the rapper, stating that he needs to do better and be more responsible with the content he puts out.
Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah
On Wednesday, Sona took to Instagram to share a strongly worded note criticising Badshah over his controversial song Tateeree. Calling him out, she stated that merely referring to oneself as a “son of Haryana” does not justify or correct the wrongdoing.
Sona shared the note with the caption, “& now young girls in uniforms as props … Stop with this brain & soul rot. Real men exist. The good. The honourable. The ones who show up & stand up, let’s make them the heroes ? Let’s make them the ones we desire ? #India deserves better”.
In her note, Sona wrote, “Not the first time we've seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him. 'Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai' type of flights of rubbish swag … This isn't creativity. It's the laziest trope in pop culture.”
Slamming Badshah, Sona wrote, “And just calling yourself a "son of Haryana" with a sad face doesn't cut it. Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better.”
She wrapped up her note, writing, “& those of you fashion victim wannabes paying for this shit.. grow a brain or a soul ?”
Badshah sparked controversy over the release of his new song, Tateeree. Earlier this month, the Haryana Police said it has registered an FIR and initiated the process to issue a lookout notice against the singer, over allegations that his song Tateeree features girls in school uniforms dancing in a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures. The song was released on March 1, 2026, performed by rapper‑singer Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan.
Badshah apologises
Later, Badshah took to Instagram to issue an apology, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. In the post, Badshah shared a video of himself addressing the controversy.
He began, “Mera gaana Tateeree release hua hain aur main dekh raha hoon ki uske ek hisse mein mere lyrics aur uske visual representation ke vajah se jo message gaya hain usse kayi logon ko, khaas kar mere Haryana ke apne logon ko, unke sentiments ko, thesh pohonchi hain. Sabse pehle main ye kehna chahta hoon ki main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jante hain, jante hain ki meri boli, khan-paan, rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hain. Bohot hi proud Haryanvi hoon (My new song has released and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation has caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt. Firstly I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi).”
Badshah added, “Mera kabhi bhi koi aisa iraada nahi tha, koi aisa uddeshya nahi tha ki main Haryana ke kisi bachche, kisi woman, kisi mahila ke baare mein aisi behuudi baat karoon. Main hip hop genre se hoon jaha lyrics aksar competition ko neecha dikhate hain, apne pratitdwandi ke liye hote hain. Ye kabhi bhi kisi aurat ya bachche ke liye kabhi nahi tha. Aur na main kabhi aisi karunga. Maine humesha koshish ki hain ki main Haryana ke culture ko aur uske boli ko jahan apne saath lekar ja sakta hoon, jitni uunchai pe le ja sakta hoon jaun. Lekin agar uss hisse se kisi ko bhi thesh pohochi hein toh main tahey dil se aap sab se shama maangta hoon. Main ummeed karta hoon ki aap mujhe Haryana ka beta samajh kar, apna beta samajh kar mujhe maaf karenge (I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner. I am from the hip hop genre so the lyrics are often added on to show the competition down, for the competitor. This was never meant for the women or the kids. I would never do that. I have always tried to uplift Haryana's culture however I can. But if this has caused hurt to anyone, I would like to express my heartfelt apology. I hope that you will consider me as Haryana's son, your own son and forgive me).”
In the caption, Badshah revealed that the song has been taken off from everywhere.
