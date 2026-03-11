Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah for controversial song Tateeree: ‘Laziest trope in pop culture’

Rapper-singer Badshah has found himself at the centre of controversy after the release of his latest track Tateeree, which has drawn criticism from several quarters for its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals deemed inappropriate by many viewers. As the backlash continues to grow on social media, singer Sona Mohapatra did not hold back and took a sharp dig at the rapper, stating that he needs to do better and be more responsible with the content he puts out. Badshah sparked controversy over the release of his new song, Tateeree.

Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah On Wednesday, Sona took to Instagram to share a strongly worded note criticising Badshah over his controversial song Tateeree. Calling him out, she stated that merely referring to oneself as a “son of Haryana” does not justify or correct the wrongdoing.

Sona shared the note with the caption, “& now young girls in uniforms as props … Stop with this brain & soul rot. Real men exist. The good. The honourable. The ones who show up & stand up, let’s make them the heroes ? Let’s make them the ones we desire ? #India deserves better”.

In her note, Sona wrote, “Not the first time we've seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him. 'Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai' type of flights of rubbish swag … This isn't creativity. It's the laziest trope in pop culture.”

Slamming Badshah, Sona wrote, “And just calling yourself a "son of Haryana" with a sad face doesn't cut it. Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better.”