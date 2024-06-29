Sonu Nigam kisses Asha Bhosle's feet, washes them during event and bows to her; fans call it ‘quintessentially Indian’

Sonu Nigam washed veteran singer Asha Bhosle's feet, as a mark of respect, during a book launch event. Asha's biography, titled Swarswamini Asha, was launched on Friday in a star-studded ceremony. Actor Jackie Shroff and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others, were also present at the event. (Also Read | Sonu Nigam offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, performs Jalabhishek. Watch) Sonu Nigam with Asha Bhosle at an event.

Sonu washes Asha's feet, kisses them and bows to her

In a video shared by news agency ANI on X (Formerly Twitter), Sonu sat near Asha Bhosle's feet to wash her feet. A few people provided him with a small stool, water, a thali and a towel.

At first, Sonu kissed Asha's feet as she laughed and covered her face. He then washed her feet as she held her saree. Sonu also wiped Asha's feet dry. Before leaving the stage, Sonu folded his hands looking at Asha and also bowed to her.

Fans react to Sonu's gesture

For the event, Asha wore a printed white saree and matching blouse. Sonu was seen in a yellow kurta and white pyjama. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "This is beautiful. So quintessentially Indian. Such are the things that make us proud to be Indians."

"Heartwarming. So proud of you, Sonu Nigam. Really great," wrote a person. "Hats off to Sonu Nigam! What a wholesome moment. Two living legends. I wish Lata Ji was alive and on this stage," read a tweet.

"Nowadays it takes guts to express even respect and gratitude publicly... it's easily branded as a publicity stunt or fake...But those who are determined should just listen to their heart," wrote another fan. "He is a great great singer. He is very kind," an X user said. "This is a really sweet gesture," said another person.

Sonu also delivered a speech

As per ANI, Sonu also delivered a heartfelt speech, praising Asha and her late sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, for their immense contribution to Indian music. Mohan Bhagwat spoke about the Mangeshkar family's dedication to both music and patriotism. He highlighted the importance of music's role beyond entertainment, emphasising its potential to benefit society as per the report.

About the biography

The biography, a compilation of works by 90 authors, promises to be a treat for Asha's fans. It reportedly includes rare photographs showcasing the singer's journey and evolution as an artist. Jackie Shroff, who attended the launch, paid his respects to Asha by touching her feet. He even presented the legendary singer with a flower pot as a token of appreciation.

During the event, Asha also reminisced about her association with Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Her brother, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar, was also present at the ceremony.