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    Sonu Nigam sells 1.067 hectares of land for ₹95 lakh in Mumbai 3.0's Karjat

    Mumbai real estate: Sonu Nigam had sold four land parcels in the same Karjat locality in April 2025 for close to 2 crore

    May 19, 2026, 18:24:09 IST
    By Mehul R Thakkar
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    Playback singer Sonu Nigam has sold 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat (part of Mumbai 3.0), for a total consideration of 95 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. This comes a month after Nigam sold multiple land parcels of 1.9 hectares in the same area for 1.95 crore in April 2026.

    Sonu Nigam sold five land parcels, totaling over one hectare in Karjat (part of Mumbai 3.0), for a total consideration of ₹95 lakh (File Photo )
    Sonu Nigam sold five land parcels, totaling over one hectare in Karjat (part of Mumbai 3.0), for a total consideration of ₹95 lakh (File Photo )

    The recent transactions involve five adjoining land parcels located in Savele village of Karjat. Collectively, the deals cover approximately 1.067 hectares of land and sold for a combined consideration of 95 lakh, the documents show.

    According to the documents, the transaction was registered on May 12, for which a stamp duty of 5.7 lakh was paid.

    As per the documents, one parcel measuring 0.21 hectare was purchased by group of four individuals for 20 lakh. Another adjoining plot measuring 0.215 hectare was acquired by two homebuyers for 20 lakh.

    In a separate transaction, one individual purchased a 0.225-hectare land parcel for 20 lakh. Meanwhile, another group of two individuals acquired a 0.20-hectare plot for 17 lakh.

    Another parcel measuring 0.217 hectare was sold to another individual for 18 lakh, according to the registration documents.

    Sonu Nigam and the other buyers could not be reached for comment.

    Also Read: West Asia conflict pushing up construction and labour costs, putting pressure on real estate sector, says Vikas Oberoi

    Earlier transactions

    In April 2026, Sonu Nigam sold multiple land parcels totalling over 1.9 hectares in Karjat, a hill station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district near Mumbai, for a total consideration of 1.95 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

    According to the property registration documents, the multiple land parcels were sold in four transactions to different individuals. Out of the four transactions, the first transaction was of 0.405 hectares sold at 50 lakh, the second transaction of 0.718 hectares was sold for 75 lakh, followed by the third transaction of 0.607 hectares, being sold for 50 lakh, and the fourth transaction for 0.208 hectares sold for 20 lakh

    All four transactions were registered on April 7, 2026, for which a stamp duty of 11.70 lakh was paid, the documents show.

    Also Read: Mumbai real estate: 5 top tallest residential buildings, apartment types and prices

    In February 2026, Agam Kumar Nigam purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure in Mumbai’s Madh Island for 10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

    In 2025, Sonu Nigam was in the news for real estate transactions, leasing commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over 12.61 crore in 2025.

    Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Where can you buy a second home close to the financial capital with a 50 lakh budget?

    All about Karjat real estate market

    Karjat is being positioned as part of Mumbai 3.0, also referred to as Third Mumbai, and is currently emerging as a popular second-home destination.

    The region forms part of a larger urban expansion in Raigad near the Navi Mumbai International Airport, aimed at decongesting Mumbai and creating a new economic hub. The Maharashtra government is promoting this development through land pooling policies, infrastructure investments, and incentives to attract global capital, industries, and integrated townships.

    • Mehul R Thakkar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mehul R Thakkar

      Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More

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    Home/Entertainment/Music/Sonu Nigam Sells 1.067 Hectares Of Land For ₹95 Lakh In Mumbai 3.0's Karjat
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