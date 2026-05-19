Sonu Nigam sells 1.067 hectares of land for ₹95 lakh in Mumbai 3.0's Karjat

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has sold 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat (part of Mumbai 3.0), for a total consideration of ₹95 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. This comes a month after Nigam sold multiple land parcels of 1.9 hectares in the same area for ₹1.95 crore in April 2026. Sonu Nigam sold five land parcels, totaling over one hectare in Karjat (part of Mumbai 3.0), for a total consideration of ₹95 lakh (File Photo )

The recent transactions involve five adjoining land parcels located in Savele village of Karjat. Collectively, the deals cover approximately 1.067 hectares of land and sold for a combined consideration of ₹95 lakh, the documents show.

According to the documents, the transaction was registered on May 12, for which a stamp duty of ₹ ₹5.7 lakh was paid.

As per the documents, one parcel measuring 0.21 hectare was purchased by group of four individuals for ₹20 lakh. Another adjoining plot measuring 0.215 hectare was acquired by two homebuyers for ₹20 lakh.

In a separate transaction, one individual purchased a 0.225-hectare land parcel for ₹20 lakh. Meanwhile, another group of two individuals acquired a 0.20-hectare plot for ₹17 lakh.

Another parcel measuring 0.217 hectare was sold to another individual for ₹18 lakh, according to the registration documents.

Sonu Nigam and the other buyers could not be reached for comment.

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Earlier transactions In April 2026, Sonu Nigam sold multiple land parcels totalling over 1.9 hectares in Karjat, a hill station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district near Mumbai, for a total consideration of ₹1.95 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

According to the property registration documents, the multiple land parcels were sold in four transactions to different individuals. Out of the four transactions, the first transaction was of 0.405 hectares sold at ₹50 lakh, the second transaction of 0.718 hectares was sold for ₹75 lakh, followed by the third transaction of 0.607 hectares, being sold for ₹50 lakh, and the fourth transaction for 0.208 hectares sold for ₹20 lakh

All four transactions were registered on April 7, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹11.70 lakh was paid, the documents show.

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In February 2026, Agam Kumar Nigam purchased a 1,197 sq m land parcel along with a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial structure in Mumbai’s Madh Island for ₹10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.

In 2025, Sonu Nigam was in the news for real estate transactions, leasing commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over ₹12.61 crore in 2025.

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All about Karjat real estate market Karjat is being positioned as part of Mumbai 3.0, also referred to as Third Mumbai, and is currently emerging as a popular second-home destination.

The region forms part of a larger urban expansion in Raigad near the Navi Mumbai International Airport, aimed at decongesting Mumbai and creating a new economic hub. The Maharashtra government is promoting this development through land pooling policies, infrastructure investments, and incentives to attract global capital, industries, and integrated townships.