Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities leases office space in Mumbai's Worli for a total rent of over ₹379 crore

Nomura Holdings’s Indian arm, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Private Limited, has leased 38,478 sq ft of commercial office space in Mumbai’s Worli for 10 years at a total rental outgo exceeding ₹379 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack. Mumbai real estate: Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Private Limited, has leased 38,478 sq ft of commercial office space in Mumbai’s Worli for 10 years at a total rental outgo exceeding ₹379 crore. (File Photo )

The office space, located on the 26th and 27th floors of the Altimus building in Worli, has been leased from Whispering Heights Real Estate Private Limited, a joint venture between K Raheja Corp and Singapore’s GIC. K Raheja Corp developed the Grade-A commercial tower.

The leased premises comprise a carpet area of 38,478 sq ft and a chargeable area of 64,130 sq ft. The agreement starts on April 1, 2026, with rental payments commencing in September 2026. Documents show the starting monthly rent is nearly ₹2.79 crore at a rental rate of ₹435 per sq ft per month, with a 5% annual escalation clause.

The lease tenure is 10 years, and Nomura has paid a security deposit of ₹25.11 crore. As per the documents, the rent payable for the first 7 months, from September 2026 to March 2027, exceeds ₹19 crore.

The annual rental outgo thereafter rises progressively to over ₹35 crore in the second year, ₹36.9 crore in the third year, ₹38.75 crore in the fourth year, ₹40.68 crore in the fifth year, ₹42.72 crore in the sixth year, ₹44.86 crore in the seventh year, ₹47.10 crore in the eighth year, ₹49.45 crore in the ninth year and ₹51.93 crore in the tenth year.

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The cumulative rental payout over the lease period exceeds ₹379 crore, according to the registration documents.

A query has been sent to Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Private Limited and Whispering Heights Real Estate Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Large commercial space transactions dominated in Q1 2026 Large office space transactions dominated the commercial real estate sector in Q1 2026, accounting for nearly 65% of total office leasing activity across the country’s top eight cities. Leases for spaces measuring 1 lakh sq ft or more reached 19.5 million sq ft, according to a recent report by Knight Frank India.

Bengaluru emerged as the top market for large office transactions during the quarter, recording 7 million sq ft of leasing activity in spaces above 100,000 sq ft. Large office deals accounted for 77% of the city’s total office leasing volume of 9.2 million sq ft in Q1 2026.

Hyderabad ranked second with 4.4 million sq ft of large office transactions, marking a sharp 69% year-on-year rise from 2.6 million sq ft in Q1 2025. Mumbai followed with 2.9 million sq ft, reflecting an 81% increase over the previous year.

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The National Capital Region recorded 4 million sq ft of transactions, while Pune recorded 3.1 million sq ft. Chennai registered 1.5 million sq ft of office leasing activity during the quarter. Meanwhile, Kolkata and Ahmedabad recorded 0.4 million sq ft and 0.3 million sq ft of transactions, respectively.