Step inside Himesh Reshammiya’s sprawling home, don’t miss wife Sonia Kapoor’s unique kitchen rules

When Himesh Reshammiya is not busy donning his many hats as singer, composer, actor and reality show judge, he can be found unwinding at home with his wife, Sonia Kapoor. The couple, who have been married since 2018, live in a sprawling apartment in Oberoi Sky Heights, in the Lokhandwala area of Mumbai.

Himesh and Sonia often share sneak peeks into their home, via their Instagram posts. The living room has multiple white and brown couches, with roller blinds on the French windows. They also have a home theatre with leather couches and a huge poster of Himesh on the wall.

The kitchen has a quirky board outside, with the ‘operating hours’ mentioned. “Monday - Closed, Tuesday - No Service, Wednesday - Half-Day, Thursday - Out Shopping, Friday - Day Off, Saturday - Eat Out, Sunday - Day of Rest,” it read.

Sonia earlier shared videos on Instagram, taking fans inside the kitchen. “You want to see my wife’s kitchen? I’ll show it to you,” Himesh said in one of the videos, zooming the camera on the board. “Can you believe it?” he asked, as she joked that he would not get any dinner as it was Wednesday, a half-day for her.

Currently, Himesh is seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12. He briefly took a break from the show as the shoot shifted to Daman but has now returned.

Himesh has composed music for films such as Tere Naam, Aitraaz, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar, Bodyguard and Kick. He also sang songs such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri and Hookah Bar.

In 2007, Himesh made his acting debut with Aap Kaa Surroor, in which he played a fictionalised version of himself. While his first film was a hit, he could not recreate the same success in any of his successive projects, which included Karzzzz, Radio and The Xposé. He was last seen on the big screen in Happy Hardy and Heer, in which he had a double role.