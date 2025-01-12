Stray Kids’ Bang Chan compelled to skip scheduled events due to…

Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan will be stepping back from certain scheduled activities today due to health concerns, as confirmed by an official statement from JYP Entertainment. The announcement comes as a precautionary measure to ensure his well-being, with fans hoping for a speedy recovery. Bang Chan of Stray Kids is missing planned events due to unexpected flu-like symptoms, as confirmed by JYP Entertainment. (gnabnahc/X)

JYP’s releases statement over Bang Chan’s health

JYP Entertainment shared the update on social media, revealing that the K-pop singer has been experiencing unexpected “flu-like symptoms”. As a result, he will be absent from two scheduled events: the SOUNDWAVE Korea video call and fan sign event, as well as the StarRiver China video call event. Thus, on medical professionals’ advice, he will not be participating with other members of Stray Kids in any of the activities for the day, as reported by Koreaboo.

The official statement said, “Hello, this is JYPE. We inform you that Stray Kids member Bang Chan won’t be able to take part in the following schedules that were planned for today, due to sudden symptoms of a flu”, followed by the name of the two events.

The statement further read, “As recommended by medical professionals, Bang Chan is currently taking adequate rest. The decision to exclude Bang Chan was made for the safety of both the artist and fans. We would like to apologize to STAY who have been looking forward to his schedule and ask for your kind understanding. The winners for SOUNDWAVE Korea video call & fan sign event and StarRiver China video call event will be individually notified through the application channel with further details.”

It concluded with, “JYPE will place the artist’s health as the highest priority, and will provide everything we can to support Bang Chan’s swift recovery. Thank you.”

Fans worry over Bang Chan’s health

A user wrote on X, “Get well really soon, Bang Chan. I got a flu too and now i lost my voice because of Laryngitis” A second user wrote, “my heart before reading it thoroughly and just seeing Bang Chan's name and the instant relief after knowing it's a flu and not something more serious... Get well soon Chan!! I'm glad you are choosing to rest and recuperate this time.”

A third user wrote, “Omg Channie. Please be safe, rest and get better soon. We love you so much.”