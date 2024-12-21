Street Woman Fighter's Monika Shin surprises fans with pregnancy news, announces wedding with a handwritten note

Street Woman Fighter dancer Monika Shin is all set to tie the knot soon and also welcomed a baby. Monika penned a handwritten letter on Instagram announcing the news. In her letter, as per Soompi, she said that the person she will marry "doesn't stand before the public and quietly lives his life in his own sphere". Calling their baby a “miracle”, she added that the "precious life will make our love even deeper". (Also Read | Year-ender 2024 | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant to Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Grandest celeb weddings of 2024) Street Woman Fighter's Monika Shin shared a post on Instagram.

Monika shares a handwritten note

Her letter read, "Hello, this is Monika. Christmas is fast approaching, and it’s already time to wrap up the year. I hope that everyone will have a happy end of the year, and I’m writing this letter because I have some news that I wanted to personally convey to the precious people who love and support me."

Monika talks about her partner

She added, "A truly happy and precious miracle has found its way to me. I have met someone I love, and we have promised to spend the rest of our lives together. That person does not stand before the public and quietly lives his life in his own sphere; he is an ordinary person, but to me, he is more special than anyone."

Monika opens up about her unborn baby

Monika also wrote, "And another miracle, a precious life that will make our love even deeper, has also found its way to us. Because I have received so much love from all of you until now and am so grateful for it, I worried for a long time about how to convey this news. After much thought, thanks to your warm support, I am mustering the courage to convey the news like this."

"I am truly delighted to be able to share with you this miraculous moment of mine, which makes me so happy that I can’t express it in just one letter. Thank you to everyone who always stands by me with a warm heart, and I’d be grateful if you gave me and my family lots of support and blessings in the future as well," she continued.

Monika says she won't neglect her activities

"Also, if there is anyone who is worried that I might neglect my activities due to my excitement about my new life, I want to tell you that there’s no need to be worried. I’m certain that the start of my new life will give me even deeper and more powerful inspiration for my dancing and my work," Monika further said.

"I won’t stop. My passion and love for dance will continue without change, and I will continue to grow and move forward with all of you in the future. I’d be grateful if you continued to give my journey your unchanging support and lots of interest. Everyone, please be happy. Sincerely, Monika," she signed off.

About Street Woman Fighter

About Street Woman Fighter is a dance competition franchise. It aired on Mnet from August 24 to October 26, 2021. It revolved around eight female dance crews fighting for the position of Korea's best female dance crew to represent street dance in the country.