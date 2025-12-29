Suga breaks the internet with first live in 2 years, BTS ARMY has a meltdown as he introduces cat Sugar

BTS Suga broke the internet with his surprise, as he came for his first Weverse live of 2025 on Sunday. This was his first broadcast since he was enlisted in the military. During the live, Suga introduced his black cat Tang (Sugar). This surprise caused a meltdown among fans who reacted enthusiastically to his comeback and posted on social media. BTS's Suga introduced his pet cat, named Sugar, to all the fans.

Suga breaks social media hiatus

Suga looked cute in an all-black outfit, wearing glasses. He held his black cat in his hands and introduced it to the fans. Suga revealed that the cat's name is Tang, which translates to 'Sugar'. In the live session, he said, "Everyone, it’s cold, please take care of your health. In the near future, I’ll come back again."

How ARMY reacted

A fan shared a video where several ARMYs had gathered to watch a movie in theatres. They squealed and shouted as they suddenly received a notification on their phones about Yoongi going online. As Suga came on their screens, they giggled and cheered in unison. “I’m glad we as a fandom didn’t overreact. Valid reactions all round,” quipped a fan. “When notification came, I needed to check twice to be sure it's really yoongi and I'm not dreaming,” read a comment. “Awww I love us ARMYS so much 😭😭 why is this making me cry??” said another.

Suga began his social service on September 22, 2023. He completed his mandatory service in June this year, setting the stage for their long-awaited reunion after over 2.5 years. Jin, who was the first to join the military, in December 2022, was discharged in June last year. J-Hope was discharged in October 2024. Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were discharged last week. Recently, J-Hope held a concert in Seoul, which was attended by Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. However, only Jin and Jungkook joined him on stage.