SUGA of BTS performed at his home ground, Seoul for his SUGA Agust D Tour, Twitter reacts to the soulful concert

Min Yoongi aka SUGA of BTS, adopted the pseudonym, Agust D to separate his individual work. At the last stop of his first solo world tour, Agust D held the first of the two D-Day concerts in Seoul on Saturday, June 24. The renowned musician left his fans elated with an enthralling performance.

The Haegeum singer kickstarted his concert in a custom-made Valentino overcoat and his fanbase could not contain themselves. It wasn’t long before the phrase ‘THAT SUIT’ started trending on Twitter.

The concert was full of exhilarating surprises for the fans. To begin with, Gangnam Style singer, Psy joined SUGA on the stage. The attendees went gaga over the pair’s performance of their song, That That, together. Videos of their collaboration instantly went viral.

Among the concertgoers were Enhypen members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, as well as Le Sserafim members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae. However, other BTS members were not able to make an appearance, much to the ARMY’s disappointment.

It was clear how much the crowd enjoyed the concert by their fanchants. Fanchants are a way for fans to hype up the musician and support them. Fanchants to particular songs are used to express their love for the song the musician is currently playing. The collective voice of the crowd is delightful and encouraging. During Agust D’s concert, the fans did the SDL and BTS OT7 fanchants. SDL fanchant is for the song Somebody Does Love from the album, D-Day. The BTS OT7 fanchant is the names of all the members from the oldest to the youngest– Kim Namjoon, Kim Seok-Jin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook.

And as a final surprise, the singer made the day of all SOPE (SUGA and J-Hope) fans. After performing his hit single, People Pt. 2, SUGA sent his love to his fellow BTS member, J-Hope by saying, "Shoutout to J-hope. I want to thank him for making the choreography for this song."

Agust D released his debut studio album, D-Day, on April 1, 2023. His first worldwide concert tour, namelySuga Agust D Tour, ends on June 25 with another show on his home ground, Seoul.

