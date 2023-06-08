Halsey and SUGA Return with Another Worldwide Hit Song, “Lilith”

Halsey once again wins the hearts of the BTS Army with her new collaboration with SUGA. In 2019, Halsey had featured in BTS's “Boy With Luv'” Her first collaboration with SUGA was on “Suga's Interlude”, a deep cut from Halsey's previous album, Manic. Now, the duo presents “Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem”. Halsey wishes BTS's Suga on her Instagram Stories,

The song “Lilith” was originally a deep cut from Halsey's latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. The album was preceded by an hour-long film with the same name. It was directed by Colin Tilley with Halsey cast as “Queen Lila”. Tilley also directed the music videos of Halsey's “Without Me” and “You Should be Sad”.

The revamped version of the song, “Lilith” includes an original verse by SUGA and melodious harmonisation by the duo.

The song has topped in 65 countries on iTunes song charts is now SUGA's 7th song to top iTunes US. The song also ranks #17 on Spotify with over 2.6 million streams.

This is not the only achievement by a Halsey and BTS collaboration. Earlier this year, “Boys With Luv” joined Spotify's Billions Club. It is the first Korean language song to pass 1 billion streams. Two of BTS's English language songs, “Butter” and “Dynamite” also have over a billion streams.

The music video of the song was released on Monday. It perfectly captured Lilith's battle for power and control in a world driven by chaos and corruption. The video set a grim and mysterious tone.

In Jewish folklore, Lilith is a female demonic figure. She is originally said to be derived from Mesopotamian mythology. She is believed to be Adam's first wife, before Eve. In the video game series, Diabo IV, Lilith is the Queen of Succubi. She is shown as the daughter of Mephisto and the sister of Lucion.

Halsey and SUGA share a close bond with each other. In an Instagram post, Halsey called SUGA her twin. She said, “I call SUGA ‘twin’ for a lot of reasons. We have the same smile, we have a lot of shared interests, and sometimes we even have the same haircut. But I mostly say it because we seem strangely (and sometimes wordlessly) connected on a same creative wavelength."

SUGA replied to these heartfelt words with, “Twin??? I am a year older than you.”