Halsey wishes BTS's Suga, by sharing a photo of him holding her son Ender: 'Happy Birthday twin'

BTS band's Suga turned 29 on Wednesday. Apart from social media wishes from fans and his fellow band members, Suga also received a birthday message from singer Halsey. She shared a collage of Suga's picture with her son, along with other photos. (Also Read: BTS: RM says 'I'm hungry' as he shares chair's pic, ARMY asks if he'll eat it for dinner; desi fans find India connect)

Sharing a collage, which included Suga's photo with a glass, her picture with Suga and another one in which Suga is cuddling with her son, Halsey wrote, “Happy Birthday twin.”

Halsey wishes Suga on his 29th birthday.

Halsey's son Ender Ridley Aydin was born last year on July 14, at that time, BTS congratulated the singer on social media. Halsey had earlier collaborated with the boy band in 2019 for the hit song Boy With Luv. She also featured Suga in her 2020 album Maniac.

As soon as Halsey wished Suga on social media, her and BTS fans reacted to it on Twitter. Sharing her Instagram Story, one person wrote, “Halsey posted this for Suga day on her instagram story, omg.” Another one said, “I'm too soft for this. Suga holding Halsey baby. He seemed so happy and excited that smile though."

I'm too soft for this 😭😭😭 Suga holding Halsey baby 😭 he seemed so happy and excited that smile tho 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n8fXygcHAD — Bangtanholix 💜 (@bangtanholix) March 9, 2022

Sharing Halsey's photo with Suga, one person said, “Halsey n yoongi's friendship is very special. She loves his solo albums and identities a part of herself in him and connected to his lyrics instantaneously. That's why she calls him her twin. pic2- Suga with baby Ender! #suga #sugaday #HappyBirthdaySUGA." Another fan said, “Damn, this is so cute.”

pic2- Suga with baby Ender! #suga #sugaday #HappyBirthdaySUGA pic.twitter.com/aBIIuRdBXs — Yoongi'sTangarine🍊hoya⁷ (@KokilaModi33) March 9, 2022

BTS's J-Hope took to Instagram and shared a video of a car ride with Suga. He wrote, “Happy birthday my brother!”

J Hope wishes Suga on his Instagram Stories.

On Thursday, BTS named the 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, making them the first act to win the award two years running. Last year, their singles Butter, Permission to Dance and My Universe, a joint release with Coldplay, all topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

