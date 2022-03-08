BTS: RM says 'I'm hungry' as he shares chair's pic, ARMY asks if he'll eat it for dinner; desi fans find India connect

BTS member RM left ARMY confused as he shared the picture of a chair to say that he was feeling hungry. Taking to his Instagram Stories, RM shared a photo of a wooden chair, similar to a Pierre Jeanneret Chandigarh chair. It is designed with an inverted V leg and a cane-woven seat and backrest. RM wrote, "(I'm) hungry..." (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook and V deny 'rumour' about fight, Jin jokes about growing floor-length hair as J-Hope teases him)

Reacting to the post, ARMY took to Twitter, leaving messages asking if BTS' RM wanted to eat the piece of furniture. A fan wrote, "A chair for dinner??" Another person asked, "Why does he want to eat a chair?" "So you gon eat the chair or..?" said a fan. "Why is he saying that looking at the chair kinda thing," asked another person. "Someone feed this man. He’s getting hungry looking at a chair," tweeted a fan.

A fan tweeted, “Namjoon is so hungry he’s gonna eat a chair, understandable." “Everyone’s had those days when they’re hungry enough to eat a chair, hang in there, Namjoon!" wrote a Twitter user. “Namjoon is so hungry he's going to eat a vintage chair???” asked a fan.

"Then he will eat a chair? huhuhuhu (He is showing chair and writing hungry so my mind just)," tweeted a fan. "Noo joonie, that's not edible..don't try to nibble on it baby," wrote a person. "Did he just finish reading a book or something? He's hungry and a chair? The connection?" asked a fan. "I mean I understand he is hungry but what does it have to do with a chair?" wrote a person.

BTS RM/NAMJOON INSTAGRAM STORY 220308



NJ: (I'm) hungry.. pic.twitter.com/iXmrNmO3nt — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) March 7, 2022

but i really find it funny how namjoon posted a photo of a chair with "i'm hungry" as its caption. like namjoon, i know you're hungry, but please don't try to eat the chair. 😆 — angeline (@WCKD_7012) March 8, 2022

However, desi ARMY found a connection between RM'chair and Chandigarh, India. Sharing photos of a book in RM's collection and the chair, a fan wrote, "Isn't this chair kind of from the book he reads? Jeanneret CHANDIGARH... Indian armys where are you at?" Another person wrote, "It's this chair ...I thought this chair is somehow related to desis ..so I searched on google loll." A person also tweeted, "Seems like an Indian style chair, anyone can give me some information???"

It's this chair ...I thought this chair is somehow related to desis ..so I searched on google loll pic.twitter.com/Qr3CbMS2nd — 💎babylion⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@haf_hafsa99) March 7, 2022

Ahead of their Permission to Dance concert in Seoul later this week, RM shared a picture on Instagram of a sign reading 'PTD On Stage Seoul'. The lit sign stood next to an ARMY Bomb light stick and a flower vase. Sharing the picture, RM wrote "#mood" as the caption.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will perform in person at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12, and 13.

The concert marks the group's first concert before a live audience in South Korea in roughly two and a half years, following the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself at the same venue in October 2019. The online live stream is available on March 10 and 13. The concert on March 12 will be broadcast in cinemas worldwide through a Live Viewing event.

