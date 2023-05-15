Suga surprises fans with Halsey collaboration during 'Suga Agust D' World Tour in LA

Popular BTS member-rapper Min ‘Suga’ Yoon-gi delighted fans during the Los Angeles leg of his 'Suga Agust D' world tour by featuring famous American singer-songwriter Halsey onstage as a surprise guest. The unexpected collaboration took place on the final day of Suga's three-day concert at the Kia Forum on May 14, 2023. Witness their performance of 'Suga's Interlude' and join the excitement of this remarkable musical synergy. (Image Credit: Suga Agust D/Kia Forum)

The momentous occasion marked the first time Suga and Halsey performed their 2020 track 'Suga's Interlude' together, which is featured on Halsey's third studio album, 'Manic.' The duo's performance was captured in a clip shared by the Kia Forum on Twitter, showcasing their chemistry and musical synergy.

As the chorus of 'Suga's Interlude' filled the venue, the ‘Without Me’ singer's voice resonated with heartfelt lyrics, "I've been trying all my life / To separate the time / In between the having it all and giving it up, yeah."

The crowd erupted with excitement, and at the end of the song, the BTS star and the American heartthrob shared a joyful moment, laughing together and exchanging a warm hug before Halsey gracefully exited the stage.

The ‘Bad at Love’ performer now joins the ranks of guest performers on Suga's world tour, following the appearance of MAX during the second night of his Los Angeles concerts. MAX had previously collaborated with the South Korean native star on the tracks 'Blueberry Eyes' and 'Burn It,' adding another layer of excitement and musical diversity to the live performances.

The South Korean rapper embarked on his solo tour with a sensational kick-off show in New York, followed by a series of successful concerts in New Jersey and Chicago. After two upcoming shows in Oakland, the talented rapper will be heading to Jakarta, Singapore, and various other Asian cities for the next leg of his tour later this month.

The 'Suga | Agust D' world tour is in full support of Suga's highly anticipated debut album, 'D-DAY,' which made its official release on April 21. Accompanied by a captivating music video for the lead single 'Haegeum,' the album features remarkable collaborations with notable artists such as South Korean singer-songwriter IU, the late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, and The Rose singer Woosung.

The surprise appearance of Halsey on Suga's world tour has undoubtedly left fans awestruck, celebrating the fusion of their talents and the electrifying atmosphere created by their collaboration.

