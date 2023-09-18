Suhana Khan enjoys sunset by the ocean, takes buggy ride amid greenery in new post from vacation. Watch

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, gave a glimpse of her recent trip. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Suhana Khan shared a picture of herself as well as a video as she spent time amid nature. (Also Read | After Vaishno Devi, Shah Rukh Khan in Tirupati with Suhana, Nayanthara to seek blessings ahead of Jawan release. Watch)

Suhana enjoys time in nature

Suhana Khan shared a new picture and a clip on Instagram.

In the photo, Suhana stood on a deck overlooking the ocean at sunset, staring at the horizon. A bright lamp next to a sitting area was seen behind her. Suhana, in the picture, had her back to the camera. She was seen in a sleeveless pink long dress.

Suhana takes a buggy ride

In the brief video, Suhana sat inside a buggy with someone as she recorded the clip. As the cart moved, she brushed away her hair and smiled for the camera. She recorded the video in the late afternoon as she travelled amid the greenery. Suhana didn't caption the post but added a smiling face with smiling eyes emoji.

Shanaya, cousin Alia react to Suhana's post

Reacting to the post, Shanaya Kapoor posted a red heart and heart eyes emojis. Bhavana Pandey commented, "Cutie (red heart emoji)." Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba wrote, "Ray of sunshine (sun and smiling face with hearts emojis)." A person said, "Wishing you a beautiful day, you are glowing". An Instagram user called her "stunning".

Suhana's debut film The Archies

Suhana is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film The Archies. The film will release on Netflix on December 7. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in the lead roles. It also stars Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

About The Archies

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion. Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser revealing that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station".

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor take on the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

