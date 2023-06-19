A girl followed me home from a live show in Kenya: Singer Sukhbir

Punjabi singer-songwriter-composer Sukhbir Singh, also known as the Prince of Bhangra, is a name to reckon with. Having crooned chartbusters such as Ishq Tera Tadpave (1999), Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz, 2019), and Balle Balle (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan), the musician continues to garner praise from his fans. In a freewheeling chat, Singh talks about music, his inspiration, upcoming projects, and weird fan encounters. Punjabi singer Sukhbir Singh (Photo: Ravi Kumar/HT)

ON STAYING RELEVANT

I keep an eye on the current trends and the charts. For instance, artistes like Shubh and AP Dhillon seem to be the current favourites of the youth. So, I listen to their production and lyrics very carefully to understand what elements of the song are attracting the listeners. Having said that, when I released Billi Billi Akh (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 2023) for Salman Khan, the requirement was that of a typical Punjabi song. In such cases, you forget what’s trending and you go with the requirement of the film. So, don’t just follow trends, follow your heart and create your own trend!

INSPIRATION BEHIND POPULAR NUMBERS

Sauda Khara Khara was the first song my dad wrote for me. He is a gyani-ji in the Sikh community, so he only writes devotional/spiritual songs. But when I requested him to write a song for me, he wrote this. So, I made it into a dance number with a catchy hookline. And in case of Ishq Tera Tadpave, the inspiration came from the song itself. Initially, I only had the melody and that got me going.

PROCESS OF CREATING MUSIC

While creating a song, for me, the chorus has to be the strongest element. So, I start with the chorus and gradually create the rest of the song. So, if I’m happy with the chorus, baaki ka song toh fir ban hi jaata hai. Also, if the final song makes me dance in the studio, then I’m absolutely confident that it’ll do well and bring joy to the listeners as well.

WEIRDEST FAN ENCOUNTER STORY

Kenya mein ek ladki peeche pad gayi thi aur ghar tak pohonch gayi thi. She followed me home from a live show I did and even slept outside my house. Then, meri maataji savere uthi and asked ‘yeh kya hai?’ It took us some time to convince the girl to go back home. Phir uske aage peeche kuch nhi hua.

MEMORIES OF CHANDIGARH

Back in the 1980s, my elder brother used to study there and I, as a teenager, would visit him. We would ride a bike and go to Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake where we would then go pedal-boating. It was a serene and fond experience.

ON UPCOMING PROJECTS

I am working on the remake of my first song, Punjabi Munde Paun Bhangra, for a film directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by Nidhi Dutta. It’s an exciting project and the song is coming out nicely. We’ll shoot it this month and it’ll be released by the end of the year. I’ve also been investing in start-ups. I’ve funded 23 Indian start-ups so far, including one in Punjab. I plan to get involved in more start-ups from Punjab so that the trend of Punjabi youth leaving India and moving abroad for better money can be stopped. My aim is to bring the focus back to our country.

#RAPIDFIRE

If not a musician you would have been?

I would have been a pilot, initially, but now an investor.

A Punjabi musician to watch out for?

Shubh is great; AP Dhillon is fantastic!

You’re currently listening to?

AP Dhillon’s chartbusters; especially Intense.

An international artiste you’d like to collaborate with?

Akon is a good friend, so hopefully he

If someone wants to remake one of your hits, who and which one?

I think, AP Dhillon and the song Nachdi, let’s see what he can do with it.

An underrated musician?

AP Singh and AJ Singh

Guitar or piano?

Piano

Albums or single?

Singles

Best compliment you’ve received for your music?

Oh ho ho ho (Ishq Tera Tadpave). Murde ko bhi zinda kar de!

Recording studio or live set?

Live set

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON