Surreal for Chaand Baaliyan to go viral after two years of release: Aditya A

Thanks to the influence of social media, a lot of old songs get trending these days, and the latest one being the soft number, Chaand Baaliyan, which released in 2020. The man behind it, musician Aditya A, is on cloud nine, as his single is receiving so much love. Ask Aditya, who composed, sang, wrote and produced the song, how it feels, and he says, “It’s quite surreal for Chaand Baaliyan to go viral after two years of release. The song suddenly picked up on Instagram reels and currently has more than 200K reels. It’s an overwhelming experience to get so much love and attention.”

The musician adds that seeing people make reels on his number is “a humbling experience”. He shares, “It restores one’s faith in hard work and good intentions. Some of the reels are very creative and some covers are made really well.” So, among so many reels floating on Instagram, does he have a favourite? “There are a few that are really heart-warming, like a creator had given tribute to her grandmother, a dwarf couple telling their life story and a girl had made a reply version to Chaand Baaliyan,” he says.

With social media becoming an integral medium for artistes these days, it’s imperative to make the most of it, and Aditya agrees. “Social media popularity is important, as it is an open platform for creators, who can get an immediate feedback about their content. It has, to some extent, made art more democratic. Social media reach has increased tremendously now and is a powerful medium to showcase talent,” he explains.