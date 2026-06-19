Tay Keith family: Was the Grammy-nominated producer dating anyone? What we know

Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, has died at the age of 29. Metro Nashville Police confirmed his death after officers performed a welfare check at his Martin Street apartment in Nashville, Tennessee. “No foul play is suspected,” police said, per WSMV.

Tay Keith passes away at 29.(Instagram / @taykeith)

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His cause of death has not yet been determined.

What we know about his family

Not a lot of information is public about his family and personal life but Tay Keith rose to become one of hip-hop's biggest names, his roots remained firmly grounded in the family that shaped him. He grew up in Memphis, where his early exposure to music came through his mother's husband, who was a DJ, per Music Row.

His father, a locksmith and his mother, who earned her GED and attended cosmetology school, were both trade-educated which made Tay's college graduation all the more meaningful. “Both of my parents had a trade education: my momma got a GED and went to cosmetology school, and my daddy was a locksmith. They really helped me and pushed me to go to school and better myself in education. My graduation from college was special for them,” he told Music Row in 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} He also credited his brothers and neighbors for first sparking his interest in recording music during weekends spent at his father's house. In 2018, he became the first in his family to earn a college degree, a milestone he carried with pride even as his music topped the Billboard Hot 100 that same year. “I had to have something to prove as a first generation grad,” he told Music Row. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also credited his brothers and neighbors for first sparking his interest in recording music during weekends spent at his father's house. In 2018, he became the first in his family to earn a college degree, a milestone he carried with pride even as his music topped the Billboard Hot 100 that same year. “I had to have something to prove as a first generation grad,” he told Music Row. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Information about Tay Keith's dating life is not publicly available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Information about Tay Keith's dating life is not publicly available. {{/usCountry}}

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Who was Tay Keith

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Tay Keith was a three-time BMI Producer of the Year who rose to become one of hip-hop's most celebrated names. He began making music in middle school, teaching himself to rap, produce and DJ.

He started out producing for Memphis artists like Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, and Moneybagg Yo before linking up with BlocBoy JB. His global breakthrough came in 2018 with Drake and BlocBoy JB's “Look Alive,” which opened the door to "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott, earning him his first Grammy nomination and an RIAA Diamond certification, per Music Row.

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He went on to produce hits for Drake, J Cole, and Beyonce, and served as executive producer on Sexyy Red's breakout EP In Sexyy We Trust.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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